Japan Considers Multiple Sub-Capitals as Seven Prefectures Express Interest

Japan’s long-standing conversation over administrative decentralization has taken a sharp, concrete turn. Six prefectures and six designated cities—stretching from the snowy expanse of Hokkaido down to the economic powerhouse of Osaka—have officially signaled a strong appetite to host a secondary capital function, fundamentally challenging Tokyo’s decades-long bureaucratic monopoly.

For decades, Tokyo has served as the undisputed sun around which Japan’s political, financial, and cultural planets revolve. But mounting anxieties over natural disaster resilience, demographic decline, and regional stagnation have forced a national rethink. The push for a vice-capital, or fuku-shuto, is no longer just a localized political talking point for ambitious regional leaders. It has transformed into a coordinated, nationwide examination of how the Japanese state should structure itself for the 21st century.

The Growing Coalition of Regional Contenders

The sprawling northern prefecture of Hokkaido and the western economic engine of Osaka Prefecture are joined by a diverse cohort of local governments eager to prove their infrastructural and administrative readiness.

Crucially, national leadership has sought to reframe the scope of the initiative. Minister for Internal Affairs and Communications Toshiji Fujii addressed public and political speculation by explicitly rejecting the notion that the designation is pre-ordained for western Japan, emphasizing that a multiple-city framework remains under active consideration rather than a singular “Osaka-first” trajectory. This openness has effectively cleared the runway for up to seven prefectures and numerous designated municipalities to seriously weigh formal applications.

In central Japan, collaborative momentum is already visible. As detailed in regional reporting by the Yomiuri Shimbun, Aichi Prefecture and the city of Nagoya are quietly pressing ahead with meticulous administrative preparations, viewing the vice-capital concept as a vital catalyst for broader Chubu-region economic revitalization.

Mitigating Catastrophic Risk and Economic Centralization

At the heart of the vice-capital movement lies a sobering realization: hyper-concentration in Tokyo is a systemic vulnerability. Seismologists and government planners have long warned that a major direct-hit earthquake beneath the capital could paralyze national governance overnight, severing the financial and emergency command lines of the country.

Spreading critical government functions across regional hubs offers a pragmatic insurance policy against catastrophic disruption. Beyond disaster mitigation, the economic argument is equally compelling. Local leaders argue that relocating or establishing secondary administrative organs will inject much-needed vitality into regional labor markets, stem the brain drain of young professionals moving to Tokyo, and foster specialized industrial clusters outside the capital’s orbit.

Yet, realizing this vision requires overcoming formidable hurdles.

Looking Ahead: A Distributed Future for Japan?

The willingness of six prefectures and six designated cities to step forward demonstrates that regional leaders are ready to challenge the status quo. As the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications continues to evaluate multi-city frameworks and review upcoming applications, the debate transitions from abstract philosophy to concrete policy design.

How do you envision the balance of power shifting if Japan establishes a functional vice-capital? Does regional decentralization offer the best safeguard against future crises, or will it create unnecessary administrative friction? Share your perspective in the comments below.