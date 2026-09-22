Mustafa Kamel Responds to Tunisian Musicians’ Union Chief Over Hany Shaker Honor Dispute

Egyptian Musicians’ Syndicate Head Mostafa Kamel has issued a sharp rebuttal against Maher Al-Hammami, who presented himself as the head of Tunisian musicians, following accusations that Kamel deliberately evaded a tribute for the late Arab singing star Hany Shaker. Kamel dismissed the claims as a bid for publicity while returning from performing Umrah in Saudi Arabia.

The simmering cross-border feud highlights the complex, fragmented organizational landscape of the regional music industry. What began as a missed plaque presentation has quickly escalated into a public debate over union legitimacy, jurisdiction, and professional protocol across North Africa’s entertainment hubs.

The Bottom Line The Accusation: Maher Al-Hammami publicly claimed that Egypt’s Musicians’ Syndicate rejected a tribute intended for the late Hany Shaker.

Maher Al-Hammami publicly claimed that Egypt’s Musicians’ Syndicate rejected a tribute intended for the late Hany Shaker. The Defense: Mostafa Kamel countered that the scheduling was inappropriate and that the actual plaque has been safely stored in Cairo.

Mostafa Kamel countered that the scheduling was inappropriate and that the actual plaque has been safely stored in Cairo. The Legitimacy Question: Kamel also publicly challenged Al-Hammami’s official status, citing regional insights from star Saber Rebaï regarding Tunisia’s multiple, fractured union structures.

Unpacking the Timeline of a Cross-Border Dispute

The friction points stretch back to early 2023, when Kamel traveled to Tunisia following an invitation from the Tunisian Ministry of Culture, accompanied by a board member of the Egyptian syndicate. Upon arrival, Kamel encountered Al-Hammami, who presented himself as the head of Tunisian musicians. However, industry relationships in the region proved more layered than a single title suggested.

According to Kamel’s recent statement, pop star Saber Rebaï cleared up the local organizational structure during a dinner meeting, explaining that Tunisia operates under a system of multiple independent guilds rather than a single unified syndicate mirroring Egypt’s statutory body. Subsequent outreach from various Tunisian artists reinforced this distinction, though Kamel initially chose to let the matter rest to preserve diplomatic ties within the regional artistic community.

The Hany Shaker Tribute Controversy

The immediate flashpoint centers on an effort to honor the legacy of the late Hany Shaker, a beloved figure in Arab music and a former head of Egypt’s syndicate. Al-Hammami traveled to Cairo and publicly criticized the Egyptian leadership for allegedly dodging the presentation of a Tunisian commemorative shield.

Here is the kicker: Kamel maintains that the logistics were mishandled from the start. Director Ashraf Fayek initially connected Kamel by phone on August 14 while the Egyptian syndicate head was preparing for travel. The visiting representative sought a rapid handover during a festival in Hurghada before flying out.

But the math of grief and protocol told a different story. Singer Nada Moustafa communicated to the organizers that the timing was entirely unsuitable given the mourning and difficult emotional state of Shaker’s family, noting that an appropriate ceremony required proper coordination and the presence of board members.

“The shield honoring the great artist Hany Shaker… has been inside the headquarters of the Syndicate of Musical Professions for months,” Kamel stated, emphasizing that the physical artifact remains carefully preserved.

Key Elements of the Regional Dispute Element Al-Hammami’s Position Kamel’s Rebuttal The Tribute Claimed the Egyptian syndicate evaded accepting the Hany Shaker plaque. Stated the timing was uncoordinated and the shield is safely held at Cairo headquarters. Union Status Presented himself as the definitive head of Tunisian musicians. Questioned the validity of the title, citing multiple independent guild structures in Tunisia. Communication Voiced public surprise and criticism via social media. Characterized the moves as a quest for online visibility while Kamel was performing Umrah.

Broader Industry Implications for Regional Guilds

Incidents like this underscore the delicate state of artist representation across the Middle East and North Africa. As digital distribution and cross-border touring bind markets closer together, institutional friction between centralized statutory bodies—like Egypt’s long-established syndicate—and decentralized or emerging artists’ associations in neighboring countries frequently bubbles into public view.

Photo: egypttelegraph.com

Maintaining clear lines of protocol is essential for protecting legacy artists and managing high-profile international cultural events. While social media provides a rapid channel for public posturing, industry veterans point out that traditional back-channel diplomacy remains the only reliable engine for cross-border artistic cooperation.

What Comes Next for Regional Relations

As the noise settles, the actual status of the Hany Shaker tribute remains tied to the wishes and privacy of his grieving family, far removed from public disputes over titles. Kamel has signaled that further correspondence or documentation remains ready should the public back-and-forth continue.

How do you view the balance between public gestures of respect and the private protocols required for honoring legacy artists? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.