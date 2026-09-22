Diamonds netballer Sarah Klau named in Constellation Cup squad after pleading guilty to assault

Australian Diamonds goalkeeper Sarah Klau has retained her spot in the national team squad for the upcoming Constellation Cup according to The Guardian, following disciplinary sanctions for pleading guilty to a common assault charge according to ABC News.
Sarah Klau Named in Constellation Cup Squad After Assault Guilty Plea
Netball Australia announced a 14-player squad on Tuesday according to The Guardian for the 16th edition of the bilateral series against the New Zealand Silver Ferns according to Netball.com.au. Klau was included in the lineup less than a week after the sport’s national governing body imposed penalties for breaching its code of conduct according to The Guardian.
Sanctions and Court Appearance Details
Netball Australia handed Klau a $5,000 fine and a two-game ban that is wholly suspended for 12 months, alongside a requirement to complete additional educational programs according to ABC News. The governing body found she failed to behave in a professional manner and brought the game into disrepute by not disclosing the legal matter prior to the Commonwealth Games according to The Guardian.
The 31-year-old NSW Swifts player fronted Sydney’s Downing Centre Courthouse in early September according to ABC News over an incident on June 7, when she kicked a security guard in the back outside a Paddington pub after being denied entry due to intoxication according to The Guardian. Klau pleaded guilty to one charge of common assault, and the matter was dismissed by the courts on September 3 with no conviction recorded according to The Guardian. The presiding judge stated during sentencing that recording a conviction would be a terrible setback to her achievements according to ABC News.
Constellation Cup Squad and Upcoming Schedule
The Australian Diamonds squad is led by captain Liz Watson and vice-captain Kate Moloney according to Netball.com.au. Moloney stated that Klau had apologised to the group and is extremely remorseful according to The Guardian. Head coach Stacey Marinkovich noted that the selected squad balances established talent with newer combinations according to Netball.com.au.
The 14-player Constellation Cup squad features:
- Kiera Austin according to Netball.com.au
- Courtney Bruce according to Netball.com.au
- Sophie Dwyer according to Netball.com.au
- Sophie Garbin according to Netball.com.au
- Matilda Garrett according to Netball.com.au
- Jessie Grenvold according to Netball.com.au
- Georgie Horjus according to Netball.com.au
- Sarah Klau according to Netball.com.au
- Cara Koenen according to Netball.com.au
- Kate Moloney according to Netball.com.au
- Amy Parmenter according to Netball.com.au
- Jamie-Lee Price according to Netball.com.au
- Donnell Wallam according to Netball.com.au
- Liz Watson according to Netball.com.au
The series kicks off in New Zealand on October 18 at Spark Arena in Auckland, followed by a match in Christchurch, before moving to Sydney and concluding in Melbourne on October 28 according to Netball.com.au.