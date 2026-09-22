Diamonds netballer Sarah Klau named in Constellation Cup squad after pleading guilty to assault

Australian Diamonds goalkeeper Sarah Klau has retained her spot in the national team squad for the upcoming Constellation Cup according to The Guardian, following disciplinary sanctions for pleading guilty to a common assault charge according to ABC News.

Sarah Klau Named in Constellation Cup Squad After Assault Guilty Plea

Netball Australia announced a 14-player squad on Tuesday according to The Guardian for the 16th edition of the bilateral series against the New Zealand Silver Ferns according to Netball.com.au. Klau was included in the lineup less than a week after the sport’s national governing body imposed penalties for breaching its code of conduct according to The Guardian.

Photo: Netball.com.au

Sanctions and Court Appearance Details

Netball Australia handed Klau a $5,000 fine and a two-game ban that is wholly suspended for 12 months, alongside a requirement to complete additional educational programs according to ABC News. The governing body found she failed to behave in a professional manner and brought the game into disrepute by not disclosing the legal matter prior to the Commonwealth Games according to The Guardian.

Photo: Theguardian

The 31-year-old NSW Swifts player fronted Sydney’s Downing Centre Courthouse in early September according to ABC News over an incident on June 7, when she kicked a security guard in the back outside a Paddington pub after being denied entry due to intoxication according to The Guardian. Klau pleaded guilty to one charge of common assault, and the matter was dismissed by the courts on September 3 with no conviction recorded according to The Guardian. The presiding judge stated during sentencing that recording a conviction would be a terrible setback to her achievements according to ABC News.

Ex-Diamonds Coach Warns Over Mass Influx of NZ Netballers to Australia

Constellation Cup Squad and Upcoming Schedule

The Australian Diamonds squad is led by captain Liz Watson and vice-captain Kate Moloney according to Netball.com.au. Moloney stated that Klau had apologised to the group and is extremely remorseful according to The Guardian. Head coach Stacey Marinkovich noted that the selected squad balances established talent with newer combinations according to Netball.com.au.

View this post on Instagram about diamonds netballer sarah klau, Sarah Klau Constellation Cup From Instagram — related to diamonds netballer sarah klau, Sarah Klau Constellation Cup

The 14-player Constellation Cup squad features:

The series kicks off in New Zealand on October 18 at Spark Arena in Auckland, followed by a match in Christchurch, before moving to Sydney and concluding in Melbourne on October 28 according to Netball.com.au.