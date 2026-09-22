US Dollar Hits Lowest Level Against Peruvian Sol Since 2020

The Peruvian sol strengthened to close at 3.343 against the U.S. dollar, marking its lowest exchange rate since January 2020, according to data from the Central Reserve Bank of Peru (BCR). Driven by global currency softening and strong corporate export inflows, the local currency appreciated 0.12%.

The Bottom Line Exchange Rate Low: The dollar hit S/ 3.343, matching levels last seen on January 28, 2020, when it closed at 3.339.

The dollar hit S/ 3.343, matching levels last seen on January 28, 2020, when it closed at 3.339. Commodity Tailwinds: Copper prices advanced 1.37% to $6.79 per pound, driving corporate supply inflows into the local FX market.

Copper prices advanced 1.37% to $6.79 per pound, driving corporate supply inflows into the local FX market. Central Bank Intervention: The BCR deployed a 400 million sol swap cambiario de compra to partially absorb the currency appreciation pressure.

Macroeconomic Drivers Behind the Sol’s Ascent

Currency markets are recalibrating as investors price in shifting monetary policies across major economies. Markets are intensely focused on upcoming Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) inflation figures and second-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) reports out of the United States.

Here is the math: while major Latin American currencies showed mixed trajectories—with the Colombian peso depreciating 1.09%—the Peruvian sol managed a 0.12% gain. This resilience is fundamentally tied to robust trade fundamentals. Copper, Peru’s primary export earner, climbed 1.37% to trade at $6.79 per pound. Silver dipped 0.13% to $68.84 per troy ounce, while gold held steady at $4,649 per ounce.

Corporate Flows and Central Bank Intervention

The local exchange rate dynamic is currently dictated by heavy corporate foreign currency supply. Exporters are injecting substantial foreign exchange volumes into the domestic market, bolstered by favorable industrial metals pricing. Simultaneously, international institutional investors continue showing strong appetite for local fixed-income assets.

Facing an appreciating local currency that threatens export competitiveness, the BCR stepped in directly. The monetary authority deployed a purchase foreign exchange swap instrument (swap cambiario de compra) valued at 400 million soles to moderate the rapid descent of the greenback.

Technical Support and Downside Risks

Technical indicators show that the dollar has established a firm floor. According to Kambista, the exchange rate maintains a clear technical support band between S/ 3.340 and S/ 3.342.

Asset / Indicator Recent Metric Directional Change USD/PEN Exchange Rate S/ 3.343 -0.12% (Appreciation of Sol) Copper (per lb) $6.79 +1.37% Gold (per oz) $4,649 Stable WTI Crude Oil (per barrel) $82.13 -3.39% BCR Intervention (Swap) S/ 400 Million Active Purchase

Robert Abad, a currency trader at Rextie, noted that a decline in foreign currency generation from export sectors could quickly dry up dollar liquidity, introducing sudden upward pressure. Furthermore, external climate shocks continue to pose risks.

The Global Horizon and Policy Catalysts

Global sentiment has also shifted following policy signals from Washington. Jorge Luis Huayta, a foreign exchange trader at Kambista, pointed out that market participants are displaying an increased appetite for risk. This follows economic policy announcements from Treasury officials under Scott Bessent that proved less aggressive than initially feared, particularly by avoiding direct punitive tariffs on China.

Attention now turns squarely to upcoming Federal Reserve commentary. Market participants are treating upcoming central bank addresses in Jackson Hole as the definitive macroeconomic catalyst.