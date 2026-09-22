US to Block All Iranian Airlines Worldwide Starting September 23

Beginning September 23, 2026, the United States government will enforce strict secondary sanctions targeting any international company providing essential services to Iranian airlines. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the sweeping economic measures, aiming to completely isolate Tehran’s civil aviation network and cut off servicing firms from the US dollar system.

Unprecedented Economic Pressure on Iran’s Skies

Instead of simply closing American airspace—which Iranian carriers do not enter—the US Treasury is targeting the global supply chain that keeps commercial planes airborne outside of Iran.

Here is why that matters: modern commercial aviation relies entirely on an interconnected web of international refueling, ground handling, and ticket-sales networks. By threatening to sever access to the US banking system for any foreign entity that interacts with Iranian carriers, Washington is effectively turning every global hub into a no-go zone for Tehran’s fleet.

“On September 23, all Iranian airlines will be stopped from operating worldwide,” US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated during an interview with CNBC. Bessent emphasized that the administration is applying economic pressure on Iran on a scale that has “never been seen before,” utilizing sweeping authorities across aviation, maritime corridors, crypto assets, and precious metals.

The Mechanics of Secondary Sanctions

The operational chokehold relies on penalizing third-party service providers rather than the airlines alone. Foreign companies face immediate exclusion from the US dollar financial system if they continue commercial relationships with Iranian operators.

“If they land, you cannot provide fuel for them. You cannot provide landing services, you cannot sell tickets to them, or you will be cut off from the dollar system,” Bessent explicitly warned.

This latest escalation weaponizes routine ground operations, creating massive operational friction. International airports, fuel suppliers, and ticketing agents now face a high-stakes choice: sever ties with Iranian airlines or lose access to global financial markets.

Regional Ripple Effects and International Compliance

The extraterritorial reach of Washington’s policy is already forcing regional adjustments across the Middle East and beyond. Neighboring and transit nations are recalibrating their airspace logistics to avoid falling afoul of US financial penalties.

Photo: inews.id

According to regional reporting, Iraq is moving to halt incoming and outgoing flights operated by Iranian carriers. Meanwhile, Mahan Air suspended its regular services to Turkey following direct requests from Turkish authorities concerned about regulatory compliance.

At the same time, Washington is actively engaging key economic partners to ensure compliance with the broader sanctions architecture. China remains a crucial focal point due to its significant economic ties with Tehran. Treasury officials, including Secretary Bessent, have held discussions with high-ranking Chinese financial counterparts—including People’s Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng—regarding adherence to international financial restrictions.

Overview of US Aviation Sanctions Framework (Effective September 23, 2026) Target Sector Restricted Services Enforcement Mechanism Iranian Commercial Carriers Global flight operations and international routing Targeted secondary sanctions on global service providers Foreign Ground & Fuel Providers Refueling, ground handling, landing clearances Exclusion from the US dollar banking system International Financial Intermediaries Transaction processing and third-party facilitation Enforcement of US Treasury compliance mandates

The Global Macro-Analyst’s Takeaway

By weaponizing the mechanics of global travel—fuel, tarmac space, and ticket distribution—Washington is attempting to ground an entire nation’s civil aviation fleet without firing a single shot.

Photo: money.kompas.com

How do you view this escalation? Does leveraging routine civil aviation services cross a diplomatic line, or is it a necessary tool of modern statecraft? Let’s discuss in the comments below.