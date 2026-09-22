Fossilized Dinosaur Droppings Reveal Rare Ancient Bird Feathers

A fossilized dinosaur coprolite recovered from Montana’s Hell Creek Formation has revealed the preserved remains of feathers and small bones. Published in the journal Current Biology, the specimens belong to an extinct diving bird group known as Hesperornithiformes. They were ingested by a large carnivorous dinosaur not long before the catastrophic asteroid impact 66 million years ago.

Montana Coprolite Captures Final Moments of Prehistoric Ecosystem

Micro-CT Scans Expose Multi-Tiered Prehistoric Diet

Initial visual inspections with a magnifying glass revealed anomalous textures. However, it required advanced micro-CT scanning to expose the dense interior architecture.

Inside the fossilized waste, researchers found avian bones, feather structures, and two tiny diamond-shaped scales from a garfish. Because the fish was too small to serve as primary prey for a massive predatory dinosaur, the research team concluded the scales represent the final meal of the small diving bird itself, which was consumed by the larger predator shortly before perishing.

Thermal Vulnerabilities in Late Cretaceous Feather Structures

Jingmai O’Connor, lead author of the study and associate curator of fossil reptiles at the Field Museum in Chicago, noted that the recovered feathers exhibit structures similar to modern avian plumages, featuring stiff yet lightweight filaments. However, these primitive feathers lacked the thermal insulating capacity found in many contemporary bird species.

When an asteroid struck Earth 66 million years ago, it launched massive volumes of dust, sulfur, and atmospheric aerosols into the stratosphere. This impact-generated veil severely restricted solar irradiance, plunging global temperatures downward in an abrupt climatic shock. Plant life collapsed under the lack of photosynthetic light, cascading up the trophic web.

“In that time, the fact that the feathers of primitive birds could not act as good thermal insulation became a problem for them,” O’Connor explained regarding the survival bottleneck. “Primitive birds had to expend more energy to keep their bodies warm, but had less food to fill those energy needs.”

Evolutionary Divergence and the Cretaceous-Paleogene Threshold

The evolutionary divergence between ancient lineages like Hesperornithiformes and the ancestral group of modern birds, Neornithes, played a critical role in surviving the Cretaceous-Paleogene extinction event. The enhanced thermal regulation provided by more advanced feather configurations gave Neornithes a vital metabolic edge.

While Hesperornithiformes struggled to maintain core body temperatures amid crashing ambient heat and vanishing food supplies, surviving lineages managed the extreme energetic constraints. The fossilized coprolite from Hell Creek provides concrete biological evidence of the dietary web and physical traits operating right at the threshold of the mass extinction.