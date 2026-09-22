Vietnam’s School Mergers Test To Lam’s Governance Model

Vietnam is aggressively merging educational institutions under an administrative push that forms a core pillar of a broader administrative restructuring movement. This sweeping structural overhaul aims to slash public expenditure and modernize state management. However, as local school districts consolidate campuses, the administrative streamlining is crashing against deep-seated institutional divides, testing the limits of the nation’s governance model.

Here is why that matters right now: administrative efficiency on paper rarely translates smoothly to the classroom floor.

The Mechanics of Administrative Consolidation

Across urban centers and rural provinces alike, the Vietnamese state has pursued aggressive institutional mergers to eliminate redundant bureaucratic layers. According to reporting from Fulcrum, these aggressive school consolidations form a core pillar of a broader administrative restructuring movement. The goal is to optimize public budgets and create leaner, more agile governance structures from the central government down to local municipalities.

But there is a catch. Down in the trenches of day-to-day school operations, the math of consolidation presents staggering logistical hurdles. Consider the reality at Le Van Tho Primary School in Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Thoi Hiep Ward. During the 2025-2026 academic year, this single institution operates with nearly 4,200 students packed across 86 classes, yet the core management team consists of just one principal and two vice-principals.

When leadership teams are stretched this thin, the traditional model of a principal directly overseeing every facet of school life collapses. The state’s top-down push for efficiency forces schools to abandon hands-on management in favor of systemic delegation, relying heavily on subject department heads to maintain educational standards.

Bridging the Cultural Divide in Merged Campuses

Geographical distance is rarely the hardest part of bringing two separate schools together. The true friction lies in merging distinct institutional cultures that have spent decades operating under different traditions, leadership styles, and community expectations.

Dr. Do Dinh Dao, Principal of Nguyen Huu Tho High School in Ho Chi Minh City, notes that administrative decrees can force two schools onto the same organizational chart overnight, but they cannot instantly unify their work ethics or identities. Without a deliberate governance strategy, these structural marriages routinely spawn an “old school versus new school” mentality among teachers. That cultural friction directly threatens institutional unity and, ultimately, the quality of classroom instruction.

To combat this, successful school heads are pivoting away from legacy management styles. Instead of managing purely by physical presence, principals must build systemic trust and empower middle management. Leveraging subject heads as two-way communication channels ensures that pedagogical standards do not drown in administrative noise.

Macroeconomic Pressures and Regional Governance Stakes

This domestic restructuring wave does not happen in a vacuum.

Photo: vietnam.vn

Key Metrics and Tension Points in Vietnam’s School Consolidation Strategy Metric / Variable Prior Governance Model Current Reform Model (2025–2026) Administrative Scale Smaller, decentralized standalone units Multi-campus, highly consolidated institutions Management Ratio Lower student-to-administrator ratios High ratios (e.g., 1 principal/2 VPs for 4,200+ students) Core Governance Challenge Localized stability and routine oversight Cultural integration, middle-management empowerment, digital transformation Ultimate Strategic Goal Traditional institutional continuity Fiscal optimization and streamlined state governance

As these reforms continue to roll out across provinces, the administration faces a high-stakes balancing act.