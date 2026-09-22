Madonna and Charli xcx Announce New Collaboration Danceteria Afterhours

Madonna and Charli xcx Join Forces in the Studio for “Danceteria Afterhours”

Pop icons Madonna and Charli xcx have officially transitioned their very public mutual admiration into a formal studio collaboration, announcing the upcoming release of the track “Danceteria Afterhours.” Produced by longtime Madonna collaborator Stuart Price, the new song is set to drop on Thursday, Sept. 24, via Warner Records. The release arrives on the heels of several high-profile joint appearances and social media teases that heavily captured the attention of both fan bases.

The collaboration is a direct nod to “Danceteria,” a track featured on Madonna’s recent album Confessions II. According to the official announcement, the new single bridges Madonna’s foundational influence on global dance music with Charli xcx’s boundary-pushing approach to modern pop, channeling the artistic beginnings that shaped both of their singular careers.

From Paris Fashion Week to the Recording Studio

Earlier this year, the two artists hosted the CLUB CONFESSIONS party alongside Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week, an event that sparked initial speculation about a joint project. A series of playful digital exchanges on platforms like TikTok and Instagram—including a post where Madonna shared a throwback photo wearing an 1980s hoodie captioned, “Let’s take it to the East side baby…”—further fueled anticipation.

Photo: thepinknews.com

Reflecting on their growing bond, Charli xcx spoke to BBC 6 in June about spending time with the Queen of Pop abroad. As Charli noted, “We went to Paris and we just couldn’t stop hanging out with each other. And it was fab! She is so interested in really talking about the music that she makes, and how and why, and I found it very inspiring to hang out with her.”

Alongside its digital release, “Danceteria Afterhours” will also be made available in three limited-edition CD configurations for collectors and dedicated fans.

A Monumental Week for Madonna at the MTV Video Music Awards

The single’s arrival precedes a massive milestone for Madonna, who is scheduled to return to the MTV Video Music Awards stage this Sunday. The performance marks her first appearance at the ceremony in 23 years, setting a historic record as her fifth overall VMA performance—more than any other artist in the history of the awards show. Madonna also enters the weekend leading the entire field with a career-high 13 nominations.

Photo: yahoo.com

Meanwhile, Charli xcx maintains a demanding touring schedule. Having kicked off the North American arena leg of her Music, Fashion, Film tour in Philadelphia on Sept. 11, the singer is slated to take the stage in Toronto, with upcoming UK and European arena dates—including two nights at The O2 in London—scheduled for February.

What Comes Next for the Pop Disruptors

As “Danceteria Afterhours” prepares to hit streaming platforms and physical formats this week, the collaboration stands as a rare cross-generational union of two artists who have continuously redefined the boundaries of mainstream dance and electronic music. With Madonna dominating award show headlines and Charli expanding her footprint across global arena stages, this release serves as an undeniable exclamation point on an already explosive autumn for pop music.

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How do you think this Stuart Price-produced track will stack up against their individual catalogs? Let’s talk about it in the comments below.