Houthis Battle for Strategic Heights in Yemen as Trump Halts US Airstrikes

Houthis battle for strategic heights in Yemen as thousands more flee homes

Fighting continues to rage across Yemen as Houthi rebels battle Saudi-backed government forces for control of strategic mountains near the Red Sea. The renewed hostilities, unfolding against a backdrop of mounting regional tensions set off by the US and Israel’s war on Iran, have killed at least 674 people and displaced more than 158,000, according to officials cited by Al Jazeera.

The Push for the Kahboub Mountains and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait

The latest flashpoint centers on the rugged terrain of the Kahboub Mountains in Yemen’s Taiz and Lahj provinces. Having seized Yemen’s Red Sea coast this month, including the vital port of Mocha and Mayyun Island, the Iran-aligned Houthi movement is pressing upward to secure its territorial gains. Controlling these strategic highlands would allow the group to effectively sever the coast from the remaining government-held south, according to local witness reporting featured by Al Jazeera.

“Since the Houthis entered Mocha and seized control of the port and later took Mayyun Island, they have been trying to advance into the mountains or make gains that would allow them to secure their rear,” explained Maha Ali, reporting from Taiz for Al Jazeera. “Kahboub is now the main battlefield. It may remain so in the coming days given the mountain’s strategic importance and its oversight of Mayyun Island.”

Washington’s Dilemma and the Last-Minute Reversal on Airstrikes

The ground offensive coincides with intense diplomatic and military friction involving the United States. Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has repeatedly pressed Washington to join the fight, a pressure campaign underscored by a Houthi claim of an attack on the Saudi capital, Riyadh, for the first time since the recent escalation. Yet, the White House has initially rebuffed these requests, striving to avoid deeper entanglement.

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According to The New York Times, US President Donald Trump ordered air attacks against the Houthis on Sunday following fresh pleas from Riyadh. Troops had already begun loading bombs onto aircraft before Trump reversed course and called off the strikes at the last minute. Houthi leader Abdel-Malik al-Houthi addressed the maneuver in a public speech, stating that the US was considering a joint escalation with Saudi Arabia, while warning Washington that the conflict will persist as long as its objective remains dominance over the Yemeni people.

Analysts note that the presidential reversal highlights the precarious balancing act facing the White House. Jason Campbell, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute, observed that President Trump was put in a difficult position regarding whether to aid a regional partner while avoiding a difficult military commitment in an area where American forces are already constrained. The US military has already expended a significant amount of high-end munitions, leaving interceptors in need of replenishment, according to Campbell’s analysis.

Ground Engagements and Heavy Air Campaigns Across Multiple Provinces

Amid the strategic maneuvering at the top, fighting on the ground remains intense and fragmented. Yemeni government forces reported striking Houthi fighters and supply lines near the Bab al-Mandeb Strait and in al-Bayda governorate, alongside shooting down a Houthi drone in southwestern Taiz. Major-General Abdulaziz al-Majidi, chief of staff of the Taiz military force, told the state-run Saba news agency that soldiers and allied tribal fighters liberated multiple areas on the outskirts of Taiz.

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Conversely, Houthi officials stated that Saudi Arabia carried out at least 157 air attacks on Monday across the provinces of al-Jawf, Taiz, Saada, and Marib, resulting in at least one civilian death. A separate strike in Mocha late Monday killed an additional six civilians, according to Al Jazeera.

As the humanitarian toll climbs past 158,000 displaced residents, the convergence of mountain combat, regional proxy dynamics, and hesitant foreign intervention leaves Yemen’s civilian population caught in an increasingly volatile spiral. What are your thoughts on how international actors should respond to escalating humanitarian crises in prolonged regional conflicts? Let’s discuss below.