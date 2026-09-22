NASA Awards SpaceX 3 More Crew Flights to Space Station Amid Boeing’s Starliner Delay

NASA has awarded SpaceX three additional crew transportation flights to the International Space Station under a $946 million contract modification, ensuring continuous orbital access through 2030 as Boeing’s Starliner program faces persistent developmental delays and technical hurdles.

Expanding the Commercial Crew Portfolio

The space agency formalized the agreement as a firm fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract modification, bringing SpaceX’s total mission count under the Commercial Crew Transportation Capability (CCtCap) contract to 17 flights. According to NASA, the $946 million price tag covers the Crew-15, Crew-16, and Crew-17 missions, encompassing ground operations, launch protocols, in-orbit support, return and recovery services, cargo transportation, and an active lifeboat capability while docked to the space station.

Performance on this latest modification runs through 2030, with specific mission readiness dates slated across 2027 and 2028. This pushes the cumulative value of SpaceX’s CCtCap contract history with NASA to $5.92 billion.

The Redundancy Deficit and Boeing’s Timeline Stalls

NASA’s original 2014 public-private partnership framework for the Commercial Crew Program deliberately contracted two unique providers—Boeing and SpaceX—to guarantee redundant, uninterrupted access to low-Earth orbit. SpaceX achieved crew transportation certification in November 2020 and is currently executing its twelfth crew rotation mission with the Crew-12 spacecraft actively docked to the orbital laboratory.

Photo: cnbc.com

Conversely, Boeing’s crewed Starliner flight test encountered significant propulsion system anomalies. During the initial journey carrying NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, the capsule dubbed “Calypso” experienced thruster issues and helium leaks that extended a planned nine-day mission into a multi-month stay. Extensive ground testing at White Sands, New Mexico, and integrated data assessments forced NASA to eventually return Starliner uncrewed while the astronauts remained on the station until later retrieved by alternative transport.

While Boeing leadership, including Starliner program vice president Mark Nappi, acknowledged the unexpected duration and defended the cautious data-gathering approach, the timeline divergence forced NASA’s hand. NASA Commercial Crew manager Steve Stich previously emphasized the agency’s reliance on contingency planning, which ultimately underscored the necessity of leaning further into SpaceX’s operational cadence to maintain station staffing levels.

Contractual Flexibilities and Future Operations

The current sole-source modification awarded to SpaceX does not permanently lock the agency out of future market competition. NASA explicitly noted that the contract adjustment does not preclude the administration from seeking additional transportation services or opening future modifications as mission requirements evolve.

Photo: nasa.gov

For now, the Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft ecosystem remains the undisputed workhorse for NASA’s regular crew rotation pipeline.