Singapore Extends 4% CPF Interest Rate Floor Through 2027

Singapore’s Central Provident Fund members will continue earning a guaranteed minimum floor rate of 4% on their Special, MediSave, and Retirement Accounts through the end of 2027, providing critical yield certainty amid ongoing macroeconomic volatility, according to a joint statement released by the Central Provident Fund Board and the Housing Board on Sept 22, 2026.

The Bottom Line Yield Protection: The Special, MediSave, and Retirement Account interest rate floor is locked at 4% per annum until Dec 31, 2027.

The Special, MediSave, and Retirement Account interest rate floor is locked at 4% per annum until Dec 31, 2027. Underlying Yields: The 12-month average yield of 10-year Singapore Government Securities stood at 3.06% from August 2025 to July 2026, keeping the natural pegged rate below the 4% floor.

The 12-month average yield of 10-year Singapore Government Securities stood at 3.06% from August 2025 to July 2026, keeping the natural pegged rate below the 4% floor. Housing Stability: The Ordinary Account rate remains at 2.5%, maintaining the HDB concessionary housing loan rate at 2.6%.

Decoding the CPF Rate Extension and Macroeconomic Pegs

For millions of retirement-focused savers, predictability is a rare commodity in modern fixed-income markets. But the latest policy announcement from Singapore authorities removes guesswork for public account holders well into late 2027. Here is the math: the Special, MediSave, and Retirement Account interest rate is formally pegged to the 12-month average yield of 10-year Singapore Government Securities plus 1%. Yet, because that calculated average sat at just 3.06% between August 2025 and July 2026, market realities continue to fall short of the statutory floor.

Instead of letting yields track lower alongside broader benchmark adjustments, the government has elected to maintain the 4% floor rate. The Ordinary Account interest rate will hold flat at 2.5% through the final quarter of 2026, anchored by a three-month average major local bank interest rate of 0.32% between May and July. Consequently, the concessionary interest rate for Housing and Development Board housing loans stays anchored at 2.6%, calculated at 0.1% above the Ordinary Account rate.

Extra Interest Mechanics for Aging Demographics

Beyond the baseline floor, tiered bonuses continue to tilt returns in favor of disciplined long-term savers. Savers aged below 55 pull an additional 1% interest on the first $60,000 of their combined balances, subject to a $20,000 cap on Ordinary Account funds. Meanwhile, members aged 55 and above receive an extra 2% interest on the first $30,000 of combined balances—also capped at $20,000 for the Ordinary Account—plus an additional 1% on the subsequent $30,000 tranche.

For participants enrolled in CPF LIFE past age 55, these bonuses compound directly into combined totals, including capital allocated to life annuity payouts. Extra interest generated from Ordinary Account balances flows automatically into individual Special or Retirement Accounts, reinforcing the structural growth of core retirement assets.

CPF Account Type Guaranteed Floor Rate Underlying Pegged Metric Actual Recorded Metric Special, MediSave, Retirement (SMRA) 4% 10-Year SGS 12-Month Average + 1% 3.06% (Aug 2025 – Jul 2026) Ordinary Account (OA) 2.5% 3-Month Average Major Local Bank Rates 0.32% (May – Jul) HDB Concessionary Loan 2.6% OA Rate + 0.1% N/A (Derived)

Market Implications and Capital Preservation

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.