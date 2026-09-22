Treehouse illustrator Terry Denton dies aged 76 – ABC News & Headlines

Beloved Australian children’s author and illustrator Terry Denton, famed for his work alongside Andy Griffiths on the multimillion-selling Treehouse series, died on September 21, 2026, at the age of 76. His literary agency and publisher announced he passed away surrounded by his family in Victoria, prompting widespread tributes from the literary community.

The Creative Partnership Behind the Treehouse Phenomenon

Terry Denton forged a creative partnership with author Andy Griffiths that spanned three decades, capturing the imagination of young readers across Australia and around the globe. The books went on to be sold into 35 translation territories, recording more than 13 million sales in the English language alone.

The pair operated as a famously mischievous duo, earning a reputation as literary larrikins. Their collaborative process relied on contrasting working styles that constantly pushed the material further.

“We were quite different in many ways. It’s that difference that makes a creative partnership work … it was a match made in heaven. He had a complete lack of ego. In the books, we were mad at each other all the time, but in real life, it was a very harmonious relationship. We would supercharge each other. I would create a structure and he’d come in and throw a spanner in the works. We would play with words, play with pictures, play with ideas.” Andy Griffiths, collaborator

The 78-Storey Treehouse became the fastest-selling book in Australian history when it launched in 2016. Griffiths noted that the collaborators always shared a playful goal to reach 13 books in the series, and after finishing number 13, the end came.

Television Adaptations and an Illustrious Career

Beyond the printed page, Denton left a lasting mark on Australian screens. He created the Gasp! series, which was successfully adapted for television. He also contributed to the design of the iconic EC doll for the children’s television program Lift Off. His artistic reach extended far beyond his own authored projects through collaborations with prominent literary figures including Mem Fox, Paul Jennings, Alison Lloyd, and Gillian Rubinstein.

Photo: Theguardian

He won the Children’s Book Council of Australia Picture Book of the Year Award in 1986 for Felix and Alexander.

Tributes from Family, Publishers, and Peers

Curtis Brown and Pan Macmillan shared the news of his death via social media on behalf of the family, confirming that no cause of death was revealed while noting that the illustrator had suffered poor health in recent years. Pan Macmillan Australia deputy publishing director Claire Craig remembered Denton as an icon characterized by extraordinary imagination and joyful humor.

Photo: ABC

“Dad gave joy to millions of children around the world and after all those stories and all those lives he touched, he always came home to us. We are so grateful that his stories will continue to live on, bringing wonder, laughter and comfort to generations yet to come – and most especially to his beloved grandchildren, who will grow up knowing him through the magic he left behind.” The Denton family

Collaborators and fellow writers expressed deep sorrow across the cultural sector. Griffiths shared that working and playing with Denton was an incredible honor and praised his legacy. Author Amie Kaufman wrote that the literary community lost a legend, while Melbourne’s Readings bookstore issued a public tribute celebrating his profound impact on Australian children’s literature.

Surviving Family

Denton is survived by his wife Kristen, his children Max, Imogen, and Eve, and his grandchildren Georgia, Lucy, Charlie, Alfie, and Felix.