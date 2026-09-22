Jim Johnston Blasts Modern WWE Entrance Themes as “Pretty Awful” and Generic

Legendary former WWE composer Jim Johnston recently criticized modern professional wrestling entrance themes, arguing on the Ropes & Riffs podcast that today’s music has become overly generic and fails to establish distinct character identities. According to Johnston, this lack of individualized sonic branding directly hinders the industry’s ability to forge breakout megastars.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Historical Roster Comparison: Legacy icons like Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock benefited from bespoke audio markers that built immediate Pavlovian audience reactions.

The Studio Process Behind Iconic Wrestling Audio

During his three-decade tenure with Stamford-based WWE, Johnston operated under a distinctive creative framework. As detailed in reports from Ringside News, Johnston rarely consulted directly with performers before writing their themes. Instead, he relied on footage, character descriptions, and macro-narrative goals supplied by Vince McMahon and executive producer Kevin Dunn.

This systematic distance allowed the composer to unearth subtle psychological undercurrents rather than simply amplifying a wrestler’s personal playlist preferences. Johnston noted that a performer might project an aggressive in-ring persona while displaying quiet insecurity backstage, using those behavioral contrasts to inspire complex musical scores.

Comparative Analysis of Wrestling Theme Composition Eras Production Metric The Johnston Era (1980s–2010s) Modern Era Primary Input Source Company Executives (McMahon, Dunn) & Footage Wrestler Personal Taste & External Producers Character Integration High psychological specificity General heavy audio loops and sound effects Brand Recognition Immediate household identification Homogenized sonic profile

Why Generic Soundtracks Stifle Superstar Trajectories

The core critique levied by Johnston centers on the commercial ceiling facing contemporary talent. Without a bespoke sonic signature, modern entrance tracks function merely as background noise rather than definitive character scores. Johnston expressed his perspective bluntly during his podcast appearance:

Photo: ringsidenews.com

“It’s a perfect segue to where I think things are now, which I, sorry, is pretty awful because it’s generic. They’re not scores to the people. The music’s not saying anything about the character. You could take this theme and just give it to the next guy, and it would feel the same when he came out.”

He added that fans frequently share this frustration, reminiscing about an era when distinctive opening notes telegraphed a specific superstar’s arrival long before they stepped into the arena lights. According to Johnston’s assessment, this erosion of distinct audiovisual presentation contributes to the scarcity of crossover cultural icons comparable to the golden eras of the Monday Night War.

Navigating Creative Friction and Collaborative Disconnect

Addressing the debate over whether athletes should dictate their own entrance audio, Johnston maintained a firm editorial stance. He dismissed the notion that performers inherently understand the musical psychology required for their own public packaging, comparing the dynamic to asking an actor to score their own cinematic feature.

Photo: pwmania.com

Highlighting historical precedent, Johnston pointed to the creation of D-Generation X’s legendary theme. He recalled initial uncertainties regarding Shawn Michaels’ reception of the track—specifically due to its extended intro, which he characterized as a traditional risk in entrance music design. Michaels, however, recognized that the composition served the overarching narrative needs of his persona rather than catering to casual driving music preferences.

Ultimately, Johnston’s critique highlights an ongoing tension in sports entertainment production: the balance between polished, high-energy modern audio production and the tailored character scoring necessary to anchor a generational professional wrestling star.

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