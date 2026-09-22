Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2026: Dates, Offers, and Guide

Amazon has officially scheduled its upcoming Prime member shopping event, the Festa delle Offerte Prime, for October 6 and 7, 2026, bringing 48 hours of exclusive discounts across electronics, tech, video games, and personal care. The 2026 event will run across 21 countries, including Italy, the United States, and the United Kingdom, accompanied by early promotions rolling out ahead of the main dates.

Early Promotions and Tiered Service Discounts Prior to October 6

Ahead of the official 48-hour window starting at 00:01 on October 6, Amazon has structured a timeline of rolling discounts across proprietary hardware and digital subscription tiers.

Starting September 22, Amazon Basics, Amazon Essentials, and By Amazon private-label merchandise will see price cuts of up to 30%. On the hardware front, discounts for Echo, Fire TV Stick, Kindle, Ring, Blink, and eero devices will kick off on September 29. Shoppers looking at budget categories can also access a 15% extra discount on their first Amazon Haul order between October 1 and October 5, targeting items priced under 20 € across fashion and home goods.

Digital Subscription Incentives and Student Cashback

The build-up to the October event includes aggressive perks for media consumption services. New Prime subscribers can claim four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited. Concurrently, first-time users of Kindle Unlimited gain access to a three-month trial at zero cost, while existing individual plan subscribers can transition to a Family plan free of charge for two months.

Young adults and students between 18 and 24 years old receive a 5% cashback incentive on eligible purchases during the event window. Logistics and fulfillment options will lean on same-day or 24-hour shipping speeds for millions of items, alongside pickup points like Amazon Lockers and Amazon Counters, with BANCOMAT Pay integrated alongside standard payment rails.

Un Click per la Scuola Returns for Its Eighth Edition

Running alongside the commercial discounting is the return of the eighth edition of “Un Click per la Scuola.” Through this initiative, Amazon will donate a virtual credit equal to 1% of the value of eligible purchases to participating Italian schools and Save the Children. This accrued credit allows institutions to request educational tools and school supplies between February 1 and April 30, 2027, bridging retail activity with institutional support.

Photo: gizchina.it

For consumers who have not yet held an active membership, a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime provides access to the event’s exclusive pricing tiers alongside standard delivery benefits. As the October 6 launch approaches, personalized shopping guides based on individual purchase histories will roll out to help users navigate the inventory.