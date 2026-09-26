Boeing flags 737 Max software glitch affecting some automated approach functions

Boeing discovered a 737 MAX software glitch that can disable automated navigation functions during landings following missed approaches. The Federal Aviation Administration is assessing the issue, while airlines have requested older software versions on new aircraft deliveries.

A newly identified software glitch in Boeing’s 737 MAX aircraft family can knock out automated navigation functions during landings following missed approach maneuvers. The issue stems from a cockpit software update and arises when flight crews alter their preprogrammed flight paths after aborting a landing attempt under certain operating circumstances. Pilots may find themselves forced to handle manual landings at low altitude without standard autopilot assistance while simultaneously managing challenging weather or other demanding environment factors.

Boeing notified 737 MAX operators about the software behavior in late August. Company documentation reviewed by industry reporters indicated that the manufacturer initially determined the software irregularity did not meet criteria for an immediate safety review. Following further feedback from airline customers, Boeing escalated the matter into a formal review and shared its findings with federal regulators.

Federal Review and Carrier Responses Across Fleet Operations

The Federal Aviation Administration announced that it is actively assessing the problem. According to agency statements, the FAA will take immediate action if it identifies a safety concern and will review the permanent engineering fix proposed by the manufacturer.

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The FAA will convene a Corrective Action Review Board and will take immediate action if it identifies a safety concern. Federal Aviation Administration, via USA Today

Major U.S. carriers moved quickly to insulate their existing flight operations from the software update. Representatives for Southwest Airlines and United Airlines confirmed that their in-service fleets of Max 8 and Max 9 jets do not carry the affected software version. Both airlines asked the manufacturer to withhold deliveries of new aircraft equipped with the updated software, requesting that older software versions be installed instead.

We are working directly with airlines to formalize a procedure that will allow pilots to reenable automated vertical navigation should this situation occur. Boeing, via CNBC

Southwest Airlines noted that none of its active aircraft or upcoming deliveries carry version U.14. Meanwhile, regulatory questions persist surrounding the remaining models in the manufacturer’s aircraft family. The FAA certified the smaller MAX 7 model in early August with the newest software already installed, though it remains unclear whether those units can fly or be delivered with older software alternatives. Boeing leadership indicated to investors that certification for the MAX 10 model is expected very soon.

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Engineering Fixes and Historical Industry Context

Boeing engineers are developing a permanent software update alongside operational procedures designed to let flight crews manually restore automated vertical navigation tools if the navigation glitch occurs mid-flight. Airline pilots receive standard training on landing aircraft without automated systems, providing a baseline safety margin while the technical remedy is finalized. However, early corporate estimates suggest a permanent software fix may not arrive until early 2028.

Photo: CNBC

The navigation software discovery arrives as the company attempts to move past years of intense safety scrutiny, manufacturing investigations, and regulatory reviews. Two deadly 737 MAX crashes involving the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System occurred in October 2018 and March 2019, resulting in 346 fatalities and a worldwide grounding of the aircraft family until November 2020. Market data shows that Boeing shares have fallen roughly 39% since the first MAX crash on Oct. 29, 2018, sliding from $324.59 at the close that day to about as of Friday.

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Aircraft manufacturing operations faced fresh regulatory pressure following a January 2024 door plug blowout on an Alaska Airlines MAX 9, which prompted federal investigations into factory assembly protocols, assembly oversight, and production caps. Cirium data indicates that approximately 2,430 aircraft from the 737 MAX family currently operate in worldwide service fleets.