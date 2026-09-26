Lawrence Robb receives fan backing after Strictly Come Dancing debut

Emmerdale favourite Lawrence Robb has faced criticism from judges but won fan backing on social media following his Strictly Come Dancing debut, where he danced a paso doble to Harry Styles’s track Aperture alongside professional partner Jowita Przystal to score 20 points.

The Bottom Line The Debut: Known for playing Mackenzie Boyd in the ITV soap, Robb scored 20 points for a paso doble set to Harry Styles’s Aperture.

Known for playing Mackenzie Boyd in the ITV soap, Robb scored 20 points for a paso doble set to Harry Styles’s Aperture. The Verdict: Judges praised his dramatic acting and facial expressions but criticized his technique, labeling the routine “very square” and lacking control.

Judges praised his dramatic acting and facial expressions but criticized his technique, labeling the routine “very square” and lacking control. The Backing: Viewers rushed to X, formerly Twitter, to defend the Scottish actor and celebrate his raw potential in the competition.

From Dales to Dancefloor: Breaking Down the Opening Night Scores

Performing a notoriously demanding paso doble for week one alongside professional partner Jowita Przystal, Robb immediately drew attention for his theatrical flair rather than traditional footwork. Set to Harry Styles’s Aperture, the routine showcased the soap star’s natural charisma but exposed the steep learning curve associated with Latin dance styles.

The judges took sharp notice of the performance’s theatrical strengths balanced against its technical flaws. Craig Revel-Horwood opened the scoring with a harsh 4 points, bemoaning a lack of “Spanish line” and describing the routine as “very square.” Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas followed with matching scores of 5 points each. While Shirley praised the actor’s striking “opening line,” Motsi urged Robb to find better “control” for future routines, specifically pointing out his shoulders. Anton Du Beke rounded out the panel by awarding a more generous 6 points, though he similarly noted a distinct need for “better shaping.”

Fan Backing and the Reality of Week-One Technique

Despite the critical reception from the judging panel, audiences on social media quickly rallied around the actor. Viewers flooded X to praise his potential and defend him against the low scores. Soaps writer Chloe Timms shared her surprise on the platform, writing, “I don’t really do Strictly, but wow Lawrence Robb was incredible!” Another viewer echoed the sentiment, posting, “Lawrence Robb you were amazing!!!!!! So much charisma and potential there!!!!”

The enthusiasm continued to mount online as viewers noted the sheer difficulty of tackling a paso doble in the opening week of the competition. Another fan admitted, “The paso was so difficult for week 1, I see so much potential in Lawrence and he is such a sweetie, love Jowita and her choreography she’s amazing.” Robb himself had previously addressed expectations in an exclusive interview with Radio Times, downplaying any rumors of secret training. He admitted to having “a teeny bit of basic dance experience” but conceded that “when it comes to Latin, ballroom, absolutely not,” leaving Jowita with plenty of work to do as the competition continues.

Strictly Come Dancing Week 1: Judges and Scores Breakdown

Judge Score Key Feedback Craig Revel-Horwood 4 Called the routine “very square” and lamented the lack of a “Spanish line.” Motsi Mabuse 5 Advised Robb to bring more “control” and manage his shoulders. Shirley Ballas 5 Praised the actor’s striking “opening line.” Anton Du Beke 6 Noted the performance’s promise while pointing to a need for “better shaping.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday, 26 September at 6:15 pm on BBC One and iPlayer. As Robb and Jowita prepare to tackle their next routine, the actor’s initial outing proves that soap popularity combined with undeniable stage presence can quickly turn viewers into fiercely loyal supporters, regardless of what the judges’ paddle cards show.