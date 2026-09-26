NZ First Pledges to Abolish Waitangi Tribunal and Replace It With Commission

New Zealand First has thrust the constitutional future of the country into the centre of the political arena, vowing to immediately abolish the Waitangi Tribunal if elected and replace it with a temporary completion commission. Speaking from Tauranga’s Holy Trinity Church, Winston Peters condemned the long-standing board as a “make-work organisation” and declared that the era of the “Waitangi grievance industry” must come to an end.

Dismantling the Tribunal and the 2008 Cut-Off Under the policy announced by New Zealand First, the Waitangi Tribunal would be replaced by a newly minted entity called the Treaty of Waitangi Completion Commission. This proposed body would possess a strictly limited mandate: to review all claims lodged prior to 2008, after which its operational life would officially conclude. During the first 100 days of a potential new government, the party intends to table all necessary legislation to fast-track these sweeping amendments. https://x.com/MetService/status/2103920467195400276 Winston Peters argued that the current framework is no longer fit for purpose in modern New Zealand politics. “The Treaty of Waitangi industry jobs will be replaced by real work,” he stated to the public meeting, emphasizing that the tribunal’s tenure as an authority of parliament must finish. The proposal aligns closely with parallel policy shifts on the political right; the ACT Party also campaigned on restricting the tribunal’s jurisdiction to historical claims lodged before the September 1, 2008 statutory cut-off, intending to disestablish the body once those legacy matters are fully resolved.

Shifting Contemporary Claims to the Ministry of Māori Development Rather than leaving modern grievances in the hands of a semi-judicial tribunal, New Zealand First plans to redirect all contemporary claims, policy disputes, and post-settlement leadership issues to a strengthened Ministry of Māori Development. According to the party’s blueprint, the ministry would resume the overarching responsibility for Crown-Māori relations that it held in 1991. Photo: thespinoff.co.nz This restructured ministry would be explicitly directed to focus on practical economic outcomes rather than protracted legal inquiries. Winston Peters noted that the department would ensure Māori-owned land, forestry, marine farming, and regional resources continue to drive community resilience and local productivity. The overarching objective, according to the party, is to ensure all New Zealanders remain equal citizens with equal rights under a streamlined administrative structure.

Sharp Political Divisions Across Parliament ACT leader David Seymour welcomed the move on social media platform X, writing that while New Zealand First’s proposal is slightly more complicated than ACT’s own model, “it’s good news to see another Party in the Coalition wanting it gone one way or another.” Seymour added that “the Tribunal has outlived its usefulness.” Photo: nzherald.co.nz Conversely, opposition figures launched blistering attacks against the proposal. Labour Party leader Chris Hipkins offered a blunt assessment of the political trajectory, stating, “They’ve taken race relations back about 40 years already. Now they want to take race relations back 200 years.” Labour’s Māori-Crown relations spokesperson Willie Jackson similarly dismissed the policy as ridiculous, defending the tribunal as an essential watchdog for contemporary breaches of the Treaty. Independent MP for Te Tai Tonga, Tākuta Ferris, condemned the plan outright in a public statement, calling it a direct betrayal of Te Tiriti and asserting that the policy amounts to treason against the foundational relationship between the Crown and tangata whenua. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon maintained a more measured distance from the specifics of the announcement, noting that discussions regarding the long-term future of the Waitangi Tribunal naturally arise as historical settlements near completion.