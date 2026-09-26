Electric Vehicles in Bushfires: Evacuation Risks and Safety Facts

When EV chauffeur service operator Nigel Raynard encountered a bushfire evacuation zone in regional Western Australia with a critically low battery in January, his narrow escape highlighted a vital intersection of infrastructure planning, vehicle range management, and emergency logistics that growing numbers of motorists must face.

The Evacuation Realities of Low-Charge EVs

Nigel Raynard, an experienced electric vehicle owner from northern New South Wales, was holidaying south of Perth when he found himself caught in the path of the Boddington fire with less than 15 per cent charge remaining in his vehicle. His Tesla directed him away from the hazard, but a stubborn miscalculation led him toward a regional town under active evacuation orders.

Arriving at a police blockade, Mr Raynard faced resistance from officers concerned about power outages inside the zone. But the balance sheet tells a different story once access is granted; a brief 15-minute fast-charging session provided the necessary buffer to complete the evacuation safely.

The Bottom Line Infrastructure Vulnerability: Power outages during emergency events can render localized fast chargers temporarily inaccessible or non-functional.

Power outages during emergency events can render localized fast chargers temporarily inaccessible or non-functional. Fleet Growth: Fully electric vehicles on Australian roads expanded to more than 504,000 units by the end of August, up from 310,000 in August 2025, according to the Electric Vehicle Council.

Fully electric vehicles on Australian roads expanded to more than 504,000 units by the end of August, up from 310,000 in August 2025, according to the Electric Vehicle Council. Strategic Resilience: Select electric models offer advanced air filtration and vehicle-to-load capabilities that function effectively as emergency shelters or mobile power stations during crises.

Evaluating Lithium-Ion Risks Against Conventional Powertrains

Emma Sutcliffe, CEO of EV FireSafe—an Australian enterprise funded by the Department of Defence to research high-voltage battery fires and emergency response—lost her own electric vehicle to a bushfire at Little River in Victoria in December 2018.

“Any car in a bushfire is going to burn, depending on the severity of the bushfire,” Ms Sutcliffe noted, emphasizing that electric vehicles are no more prone to ignition from external flames than internal combustion engine vehicles. However, a distinct post-incident risk remains. Even when a vehicle appears entirely destroyed, damaged battery packs can undergo delayed thermal runaway days or weeks later.

Electric Vehicle Adoption Metrics in Australia Category August 2025 End of August YoY Growth Fully Electric Vehicles 310,000 504,000 62.6% Total EVs & Hybrids (Current) – 684,000+ –

Operational Advantages in Crisis Scenarios

While low-charge situations present undeniable logistical hurdles, advanced electric models possess functional advantages during prolonged emergencies. During the 2019 fires, occupants utilized cabin air filtration systems in specific electric vehicles to maintain breathable air quality while surrounded by dense smoke, drawing minimal battery power over extended stationary periods.

Vehicle-to-load capabilities transform parked units into functional power grids. In international markets like Japan, models such as the Nissan Leaf routinely serve as dispatchable power sources in disaster zones to operate communication devices and lighting. Superintendent Ben Shepherd of the NSW Rural Fire Service emphasizes that preparation remains paramount regardless of propulsion type, urging motorists traveling during high-risk periods to calculate fallback charging locations meticulously.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.