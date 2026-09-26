Houston Cougars face Georgia Southern to wrap up non-conference play

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The No. 25 Houston Cougars enter Week 4 looking to bounce back from a heartbreaking 28-26 conference loss to Texas Tech, wrapping up their non-conference schedule on the road against the Georgia Southern Eagles on Saturday, September 26, 2026. Head coach Willie Fritz’s squad travels to Allen E. Paulson Stadium in Statesboro, Georgia, aiming to fix the offensive lapses that cost them late against the Red Raiders and reassert their dominance.

Grounding the Offense in Statesboro

Houston’s path to recovery starts on the ground. In their first two games of the season, the Cougars racked up over 200 yards rushing, and they found similar success early on against Texas Tech before straying from the run game in the second half. Against Georgia Southern, expect offensive coordinator adjustments that lean heavily on senior running back Makhi Hughes, who is primed to eclipse the 100-yard mark. Redshirt junior Re’Shaun Sanford II will chip in with explosive carries, while junior DJ Butler also factors into the backfield rotation. With senior quarterback Conner Weigman orchestrating an efficient passing attack, establishing a relentless ground game lets Houston control the clock and wear down the Eagles.

Targeting Turnovers in the Secondary

Defensively, the Cougars need to clean up the big plays that hurt them last week. Facing a Georgia Southern team that prefers to air it out under veteran seventh-year quarterback Max Johnson presents an ideal bounce-back opportunity. Johnson managed 187 passing yards last week against Jacksonville State, but the Eagles’ offense has struggled overall this season. Houston’s high-rated cornerbacks should capitalize on Georgia Southern’s aerial tendencies. Redshirt junior corner Will James—who recorded an interception against Texas Tech alongside Jalen Mayo—is positioned to snag multiple interceptions, while junior defensive back Javion White adds another turnover to stifle the Eagles’ rhythm.

Spreading the Wealth Through the Air

Even with a heavy ground attack, Conner Weigman will find plenty of open targets when he does drop back. The Cougars boast a remarkably balanced receiving corps, featuring at least three pass catchers expected to pull in four or more receptions. Senior wide receiver Amare Thomas remains the primary weapon, coming off a strong performance against Texas Tech where he caught seven passes for 75 yards and a touchdown. Senior Trent Walker is slated for his best game yet in a Houston uniform, including a scoring grab, while redshirt sophomore Koby Young works the intermediate routes. Reliability tight end Patrick Overmyer—who added 72 receiving yards and a touchdown against Texas Tech—rounds out a versatile passing tree that should keep Georgia Southern’s defense off balance all afternoon.

Houston Cougars face Georgia Southern to wrap up non-conference play
Photo: picksandparlays.net
Houston vs Georgia Southern – NCAA Football 9/26 Full Game Highlights (College Football 27 Sim)

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