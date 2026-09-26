US Rejects External Election Observers Under Trump Administration

The Trump administration has declined to invite the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to monitor the upcoming United States midterm elections, marking the first time the country has refused to invite in OSCE monitors since they began observing US elections in 2002.

The decision has drawn sharp criticism from Human Rights Watch and the OSCE itself, coming just over a month before voters head to the polls on November 3, 2026. The move breaks with a tradition of cooperation and places the United States at odds with reciprocal commitments made by all 57 participating OSCE nations to permit trained international election monitors.

## OSCE Response and International Precedent

Philippe Bolopion, executive director of Human Rights Watch, condemned the reversal, noting the diplomatic hypocrisy of the administration’s stance.

“The US government has long criticized Russia and other governments for dodging external scrutiny of their elections,” Bolopion said. “Now the Trump administration is mimicking that behavior.”

The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly president, Pere Joan Pons, said the administration’s decision “represents a significant departure from an established democratic practice.” The OSCE called the decision “regrettable” and “not in line with” US commitments.

Since 2002, the OSCE has observed 12 rounds of elections in the United States, including six midterm elections. During President Donald Trump’s first term, monitors were invited to observe the 2018 midterms, subsequently issuing a 38-page report. Most recently, the organization observed the 2024 election—which brought Trump into office for a second term—deeming it “well-run” with candidates campaigning freely and active voter engagement.

Human Rights Watch reached out to the State Department for comment on a September 23, 2026, press release issued by the OSCE, but has received no response. Tensions between Washington and the monitoring body have simmered for months; the Trump administration has previously threatened to withdraw from the OSCE entirely. Furthermore, Darrell Owens, the US ambassador to the organization confirmed by the Senate in June, has been actively pursuing an agenda to “reform, refocus, and refine” the institution.

## Legal Battles Over Voter Roll Databases

The refusal to admit international observers unfolds against a backdrop of intensifying domestic legal and administrative battles over voter access.

On September 25, 2026, the US Supreme Court granted an emergency appeal requested by the Trump administration. The ruling overturned a ruling that had temporarily blocked the federal government from utilizing the current version of the Department of Homeland Security’s Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) database to verify voter citizenship.

The Trump administration has frequently advanced claims that widespread noncitizen voting has affected US election outcomes. While these assertions remain largely debunked and lack evidentiary basis, the Department of Justice has nevertheless dispatched warning letters to local election officials, warning them of the risk of criminal prosecution if noncitizens are permitted to vote and pressuring states to incorporate the SAVE database into their voter roll screenings.

Civil rights advocates and voting experts warn that relying on the SAVE database could lead to wrongful disenfranchisement. The system has previously incorrectly flagged the voter registrations of naturalized citizens for additional scrutiny due to incomplete records, imposing administrative burdens on some eligible voters attempting to access the polls.

## Federal Polling Place Monitors and Legal Challenges

Controversy has also surrounded federal plans to deploy approximately 1,000 monitors to polling locations during the midterms.

Unlike traditional observation efforts focused on safeguarding voter access, the administration’s deployment is framed around preventing ineligible individuals from casting ballots. Republican Governor Mark Gordon of Wyoming voiced public concern over the “aggressive” behavior exhibited by Department of Justice monitors during the primary cycle, warning that their presence during the general election risks deterring some people from voting.

Neither President Trump nor the leadership of the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have ruled out the deployment of armed federal agents to polling stations. The prospect of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) personnel executing warrants near voting locations has triggered a flurry of legal action.

Four separate lawsuits have been filed against the administration by a coalition including Latino civil rights organizations, the NAACP, a group of unions, the city of Denver, and Democrats. The plaintiffs argue that the presence of enforcement agents with a history of abusive practices will chill voter turnout.

These concerns are rooted in recent history. During the 2026 primary election cycle, ICE enforcement activities near polling sites in New York, Texas, and California—as well as along the main road leading to at least one polling place in Florida—drew criticism. In Pennsylvania, a polling place faced delayed opening after immigration enforcement operations proceeded nearby.

“The test for November 3 will not be only on who wins, but whether everyone’s rights are respected before, during, and after the vote,” Bolopion said. “Without external monitors, it will be harder for the world to reliably know if this happened.”