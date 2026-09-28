2026 PWBA Albany Regional: Haley Carroll Wins Title and $2,100

Haley Carroll of Williamsville, New York, defeated Karsyn Lukosius of Freehold, New Jersey, 215-209, on Sunday to capture her first regional title at the 2026 Professional Women’s Bowling Association Albany Regional held at Kingpin’s Alley Family Fun Center. The victory not only marked a major milestone for Carroll on the PWBA Regional Tour, but it also secured her an automatic berth into the upcoming PWBA Regional Showdown along with a $2,100 top prize.

For Carroll, the championship-round triumph was the culmination of years of dedicated work and multiple previous attempts to break through on the regional circuit. Entering the tournament as the No. 2 seed, Carroll had to compete in a challenging bracket that included a tense semifinal match against league partner Kara Mangiola before facing Lukosius in the title showdown.

Semifinal Battle Between League Partners

Carroll’s path to the championship match ran through No. 4 seed Kara Mangiola in a semifinal that showcased high-level shot-making early on. Both competitors ignited the lanes by firing a combined nine strikes across the first five frames, with Carroll setting the pace by stringing together the first five strikes. However, the momentum shifted dramatically in the second half of the game. Both bowlers opened in the sixth frame, and another open by Carroll in the seventh frame allowed Mangiola to narrow the gap.

Mangiola had a clear opening to steal the match in the 10th frame, but a weak 10-pin left her with a score of 206. Carroll managed to close out with 211 to secure her spot in the finals. Mangiola finished third, collecting an $850 prize. Despite the high stakes, the matchup remained amicable between the two competitors who frequently bowl together in a league.

“We’re friends off the lanes,” Carroll said. “We just want to beat whoever bowls against us on the lanes, but it doesn’t affect our friendship at all. It’s just really cool that I actually got to share that moment with her.”

A High-Stakes Title Match Against Lukosius

The championship final featured another dramatic duel, this time against New Jersey’s Karsyn Lukosius. Lukosius came out strong with the first four strikes, while Carroll alternated between strikes and spares through the same stretch. Carroll found her rhythm in the middle frames, stringing together three consecutive strikes from frames five through seven. During that same period, Lukosius ran into trouble by opening twice, suffering a 4-9 split in the fifth frame followed by a 2-10 split in the seventh.

Just as Carroll appeared to be running away with momentum, a pocket 7-10 split in the eighth frame halted her progress, though she quickly rebounded with a strike in the ninth. Lukosius finished her frames first, building off a ninth-frame strike that left her with a maximum possible score of 223 if she could triple in the 10th.

After striking on her first ball in the 10th frame, Lukosius missed slightly high on her next delivery, leaving the 4-6-8 split. She converted the 6-8 to finish with 209. Needing only a strike and a solid count on her final ball to seal the victory, Carroll delivered precisely what she needed to finish with 215.

The runner-up finish denied Lukosius what would have been her sixth PWBA Regional title, earning her $1,050. The result marked Lukosius’ second second-place finish at Kingpin’s Alley Family Fun Center, following her runner-up performance at the 2025 event.

Continuing a Hall of Fame Family Legacy

Sunday’s victory carries deep personal significance for Carroll, whose family boasts a storied history in professional bowling. Her grandmother, Doris Coburn, and mother, Cindy Coburn-Carroll, both carved out legendary careers on the lanes and earned inductions into the PWBA Hall of Fame. Growing up surrounded by those accomplishments gave Haley a lifelong aspiration to carve out her own place in the sport’s history.

2026 PWBA Rhode Island Regional Stepladder Finals

“I’ve always had that in the back of my mind my whole life,” Carroll said. “Whenever I go see them, I just look at all their trophies and accomplishments and stuff, and I was like, you know, I’d love to do that for myself one day. I guess this is the perfect start.”

Reflecting on her journey after claiming her first regional title in her second career championship-round appearance, Carroll acknowledged the persistence required to reach the winner’s circle.

“(Winning) just means that all this time I put in working hard really just paid off,” Carroll said. “I’ve bowled a few of these before. This was my second show and it was really nice being able to finally figure it all out.”

With her first regional title secured and an automatic invitation to the PWBA Regional Showdown now in hand, Carroll turns her attention toward the upcoming regional events on the calendar as she looks to build upon her breakthrough weekend in Albany.