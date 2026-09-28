Roberto Omar N Faces Third Bind-Over for Fraud in Queretaro

Roberto Omar N, known as “El Notario,” has been formally bound over for trial in Querétaro for a third time following allegations of real estate fraud dating back to 2024. The Fiscalia General del Estado de Querétaro secured the latest judicialization after linking the suspect to 14 active investigation files and 7 pending cases.

The key statistic is:

Judicial Proceedings and the Third Bind-Over Order

The latest legal action against Roberto Omar N advanced on September 11, 2026, when a control judge evaluated evidence regarding a fraudulent real estate transaction initiated in 2024. The affected party initially filed a formal complaint with the state fiscalia, though the judicial authority previously rejected the proceedings due to initial legal obstacles and evidentiary gaps. Following public calls for additional victims to come forward in August 2026, the case gained traction, resulting in a third initial hearing where the defense requested a statutory extension.

The control judge established preventive detention as a precautionary measure and set a one-month complementary investigation window ending October 12, 2026. This third bind-over order compounds prior legal actions initiated against the suspect. The first case, registered in 2022, involved 844,000 pesos received for property titling services that were never fulfilled for a plot in Tierra Blanca within the municipality of El Marqués. A second case, recorded in 2021, involved the presentation of falsified documents during a property transaction in Villas del Mesón Juriquilla.

The Bottom Line

Escalating Liability: Roberto Omar N faces 14 active investigation files, with 7 additional cases still pending judicialization by state authorities.

Roberto Omar N faces 14 active investigation files, with 7 additional cases still pending judicialization by state authorities. Precautionary Measures: The court has enforced justified preventive detention, setting a strict deadline of October 12, 2026, for the completion of the supplementary evidence-gathering phase.

The court has enforced justified preventive detention, setting a strict deadline of October 12, 2026, for the completion of the supplementary evidence-gathering phase. Modus Operandi: The suspect allegedly collaborated with public notarines in the Querétaro metropolitan area, improperly presenting himself as a legal notary to expedite real estate transactions.

Overview of Active Legal Files and Precedent Cases

Summary of Judicial Actions Against Roberto Omar N Case Period Alleged Offense / Context Current Legal Status 2021 Falsified documents during a property transaction in Villas del Mesón Juriquilla. Second bind-over to trial. 2022 Unfulfilled property titling after receiving 844,000 pesos for a plot in Tierra Blanca, El Marqués. First bind-over to trial. 2024 Fraudulent real estate purchase-sale procedures and uncompleted titling. Third bind-over secured on September 11, 2026; pending trial.

According to investigative reports from the Querétaro fiscalia, the suspect exploited professional associations within metropolitan public notaries to project legitimacy. By ostentatiously operating as a fedatario before citizens seeking expedited property purchases and deeds, the accused managed to bypass standard verification protocols until formal complaints accumulated across multiple years.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.