Donald Trump and Xi Jinping Meet Amid Tactical Pause in Taiwan Strait

As U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping meet in Washington this week, the Taiwan Strait appears deceptively tranquil. Chinese fighter jets regularly cross the centerline, warships maneuver to the east, and coast guard vessels harass local shipping. Yet, for nearly a year, Beijing has bypassed the large-scale military exercises that dominated the waterway following former U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s 2022 visit. This sudden tactical pause reflects a calculated shift in Beijing’s calculus rather than a retreat from its ultimate ambitions.

Shifting Optimism and Washington’s Mixed Signals

The current lull stems largely from renewed optimism within the Chinese leadership. Although the Trump administration has not formally altered its policy toward Taiwan, President Trump’s remarks following his prior meeting with Xi in May unsettled Taipei’s diplomatic core. “I’m not looking to have somebody go independent,” Trump stated at the time. “And, you know, we’re supposed to travel 9,500 miles to fight a war. I'm not looking for that.” These candid admissions severely undermined Taipei’s confidence in unwavering American backing, offering Beijing an unexpected psychological opening.

After all, Xi had explicitly directed the People’s Liberation Army to achieve combat readiness for a cross-strait military confrontation by that year. Yet, as 2027 approaches, lethal force appears increasingly off the table for the immediate future.

The 2028 Horizon and Political Maneuvering

While 2027 marks the start of Xi’s widely anticipated fourth term, the true horizon for a cross-strait reckoning lies in 2028. Xi undoubtedly anticipates frustration with the outcome of Taiwan’s next electoral cycle, setting the stage for a much more volatile post-2028 environment. Annexation—achieved through political alignment rather than a catastrophic amphibious invasion—remains the ultimate strategic objective.

Beijing’s optimism found fresh momentum in November 2025, when Cheng Li-wun unexpectedly assumed the chairmanship of Taiwan’s opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party. In stark contrast, Cheng has championed a softer diplomatic line, emphasizing shared cultural ties and the urgent necessity of cross-strait talks. Her high-profile pilgrimage to Beijing in April 2026 to meet with Xi—occurring mere weeks before Xi’s Washington summit—signaled a potential alignment that Beijing views as far more advantageous than military posturing.

Securing the Strait Before the Window Closes

The next two years offer Washington a crucial, fleeting window to solidify its partnership with Taipei. Taiwan has steadily refashioned itself into an exemplary economic and strategic partner, pivoting its supply chains away from mainland China toward the United States while aggressively boosting domestic defense spending. To lock in these gains, the Trump administration must approve the $14 billion arms package currently stalled on the desk in Washington. Dividing the sale into smaller, manageable tranches can mitigate immediate tensions with Beijing while ensuring Taipei receives essential defensive capabilities.

While Beijing routinely protests arms transfers, historical precedent shows that Chinese leadership reserves its fiercest retaliatory gestures for high-profile political theatre, such as Pelosi’s 2022 visit, rather than routine bureaucratic weapons shipments. Leaving these sales in permanent limbo hands Beijing an unwarranted veto over U.S. foreign policy and cross-strait dynamics. The time to reinforce deterrence is now, before the quiet waters of the strait give way to inevitable turbulence.

How should Washington balance regional arms sales with diplomatic engagement as the 2028 elections approach? Share your thoughts below.