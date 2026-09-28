Steelers Defeat Bengals 30-27 Behind Rodgers and Warren

The Pittsburgh Steelers secured a 30-27 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, breaking an early-season offensive slump. After scoring just one touchdown in its first two games, Pittsburgh’s offense put up over 400 yards and 30 points against the NFL’s eighth-ranked scoring defense, scoring touchdowns on their first two drives before adding a field goal on their third and three more scoring drives in the second half.

Offensive Line Shakeup Powers the Attack

Pittsburgh reconstructed the right side of their offensive line for the matchup. Rookie first-round pick Max Iheanachor made his debut as a starter at right tackle, and veteran Brock Hoffman started at right guard for the first time this season. The new combination held their own against Cincinnati’s formidable front, helping the unit pile up 411 yards, go 7 of 12 on third down, allow just two sacks, and pave the way for a standout ground game.

Jaylen Warren’s Dominant Performance

Jaylen Warren stepped into the primary role and delivered 127 rushing yards and 176 all-purpose yards, playing through a shoulder injury. Warren recorded two plays of 30 or more yards, though one potential long score was negated by a holding penalty. Aaron Rodgers contributed nearly 300 passing yards and three touchdowns, connecting with receivers including DK Metcalf.

Areas for Improvement Despite the Shootout Win

Despite the offensive explosion, Rodgers noted that there are still many things to clean up, pointing to drops and missed assignments. The unit left points on the field, going 1 of 3 in the red zone and settling for field goals following a muffed punt recovery on the Bengals’ 14-yard line and a first-and-goal situation at the 6-yard line on their final drive.