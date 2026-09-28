AFL Trade Period 2026: Key Players Who Could Leave or Arrive

Following the conclusion of the 2026 AFL season, all 18 clubs — except for back-to-back-to-back flag winner the Brisbane Lions — are now solely focused on the upcoming trade period. The free agency period opens on Friday, October 2, 2026, quickly followed by the trade period from October 5 to Wednesday, October 14.

Adelaide Crows Departures and Targets

Key defender Jordon Butts has let the Crows know he will use his unrestricted free agency status to move to the Western Bulldogs next month. His departure makes any move for fellow backman Nick Murray much harder, who has strong links to North Melbourne despite being contracted until the end of 2028. Following 10 senior appearances this season, uncontracted forward Luke Pedlar is heavily tipped to depart Adelaide and sign with either Essendon or Port Adelaide.

Adelaide missed out once more on a big name recruit in Zac Bailey, leaving slim pickings for realistic targets this off-season.

Brisbane Lions Player Movements

As he gets ready to officially join Collingwood, free agent Lachie Neale all but confirmed his exit during a post-grand final interview. Victorian clubs have pursued contracted Victorian midfielder Sam Marshall — who managed just two senior appearances this year after being subbed off in Brisbane’s 2025 grand final victory — with St Kilda and Essendon reportedly showing the strongest interest.

Will McLachlan has been linked with a return to his home state, with AFL Media reporting that Melbourne was leading the race if he chooses to leave. Darcy Fort is reportedly on the cusp of signing a new one-year extension, and Conor McKenna intends to go around again at Brisbane. Meanwhile, Lincoln McCarthy appears more likely than not to hang his boots up after 15 seasons, leaving unrestricted free agent Darragh Joyce in flux alongside Luke Beecken and Luke Lloyd. Speculation linking away Essendon defender Jordan Ridley to the Lions has since fizzled.