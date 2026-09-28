Seo Eun-soo wraps Made in Korea 2, to star in tvN drama Gift

Actor Seo Eun-soo has grown significantly following the September 23, 2026 release of the Disney+ original series Made in Korea Season 2.

The Bottom Line The Project: Seo Eun-soo wrapped her run in Disney+’s Made in Korea Season 2 as Prosecutor Oh Ye-jin, with the final episode dropping on September 23, 2026.

Seo Eun-soo wrapped her run in Disney+’s Made in Korea Season 2 as Prosecutor Oh Ye-jin, with the final episode dropping on September 23, 2026. Next Up: Seo is slated to star in tvN’s upcoming drama Gift as Yoon Seo-jin, a vibrant physical education teacher and baseball team manager.

From Narcotics Investigator to Season 2 Prosecutor

The conclusion of Disney+’s Made in Korea Season 2 on September 23, 2026, marked a significant milestone for Seo Eun-soo’s career trajectory. Stepping back into the shoes of Oh Ye-jin, the actor bridged a nine-year narrative gap between the show’s initial outing and its high-stakes sophomore run. Rather than playing a carbon copy of her earlier investigator persona, Seo delivered a hardened yet grounded portrayal of a district prosecutor who commands the room through calculated action rather than loud declarations.

In the series climax, Oh Ye-jin’s strategic instincts take center stage. Anticipating that a cornered Baek Gi-tae, played by Hyun Bin, would target Choi Yoo-ji, portrayed by Won Ji-an, the character coordinates a precise trap investigation. Seo's ability to control complex emotional dynamics and execute sharp tactical sequences allowed her to stand out in the noir series.

Character Evolution in High-Stakes Noir

Maintaining a distinct presence in a sprawling noir ensemble requires a delicate touch. Seo chose to pace the character’s evolution organically, layering unwavering determination over Oh Ye-jin’s inherently upright disposition. Industry observers noted that avoiding over-stylized expressions of strength gave the prosecutor’s investigative grit a much more convincing weight.

This deliberate restraint helped ground the character as alliances shifted and pressures mounted within the narrative. By anchoring the role in genuine operational logic, the actor managed to stand out in a crowded field of characters driven by raw ambition and conflicting agendas.

Project Title Platform / Network Character Name Role & Profession Made in Korea Season 2 Disney+ Oh Ye-jin Prosecutor, Busan District Prosecutors’ Office Gift tvN Yoon Seo-jin PE Teacher and Baseball Team Manager

Stepping Into the Dugout for tvN’s Gift

With her work on the gritty streets of the Busan District Prosecutors’ Office wrapped, Seo is already looking toward her next television venture. She is set to star in tvN’s upcoming drama Gift, stepping away from the shadowy world of narcotics investigations into the bright, sunlit atmosphere of Deokcheon High School.

In Gift, Seo will bring to life Yoon Seo-jin, a passionate physical education teacher and baseball team manager. Armed with a sense of justice and natural drive, Yoon works tirelessly to build a proper environment for students to enjoy the sport. This upcoming role promises a noticeable shift in tone, offering viewers a bright, energetic charm that contrasts sharply with the resolute intensity of her recent prosecutor persona.