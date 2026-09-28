Mark Feehily sues surgeon Nick Carter over 2020 operation

Westlife singer Mark Feehily has launched a medical negligence lawsuit in the High Court in London against UK-based bariatric surgeon Nick Carter. The legal action stems from an August 2020 laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy procedure that Feehily alleges left behind unremoved stomach tissue, causing severe leaks, recurrent sepsis, and the complete surgical removal of his stomach in 2023.

The Bottom Line

The Core Claim: Mark Feehily’s legal team, Leigh Day Solicitors, filed the High Court claim alleging that surgeon Nick Carter failed to remove enough stomach tissue during a 2020 bariatric operation.

Mark Feehily’s legal team, Leigh Day Solicitors, filed the High Court claim alleging that surgeon Nick Carter failed to remove enough stomach tissue during a 2020 bariatric operation. Severe Health Fallout: The singer’s complications included life-threatening sepsis, multiple intensive care hospitalizations during COVID-19 lockdowns, pneumonia, and four major surgeries—culminating in his entire stomach being removed in 2023.

The singer’s complications included life-threatening sepsis, multiple intensive care hospitalizations during COVID-19 lockdowns, pneumonia, and four major surgeries—culminating in his entire stomach being removed in 2023. Tour Absence: The prolonged health battle forced Feehily to step back from Westlife in 2024, causing him to miss the band’s recent 25th-anniversary celebrations and their 13-night residency at Dublin’s 3Arena.

Unfolding Medical Complications and Hospitalization Timeline

The medical ordeal began in August 2020 when Mark Feehily underwent a laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy performed by UK-based surgeon Nick Carter. According to legal filings brought by Leigh Day Solicitors in London, the operation allegedly failed to excise a sufficient amount of the stomach tissue. This leftover tissue is claimed to have caused an internal leak, triggering severe abdominal infections and recurrent sepsis.

Photo: extra.ie

By February 2024, Feehily publicly detailed the extent of his health crisis, sharing that he had been rushed to A&E days after the initial procedure due to severe sepsis. Over the subsequent years, the Sligo native battled pneumonia and underwent four major surgeries, ultimately requiring an operation in 2023 to have his entire stomach removed.

Impact on Westlife’s 25th Anniversary and Touring Future

The protracted health recovery directly impacted Feehily’s career with Westlife. Having begun an indefinite touring hiatus in 2024, the singer sat out the band’s milestone 25th-anniversary celebrations. Bandmates Kian Egan, Nicky Byrne, and Shane Filan assured fans that Feehily remains an active member of the group, continuing as a trio through events such as their 13-night residency at Dublin’s 3Arena and a performance ahead of Katie Taylor’s boxing match at Croke Park.

Photo: evoke.ie

While Nick Carter has denied negligence in the legal proceedings brought before the High Court in London, the case highlights the severe, long-term personal and professional tolls associated with complex bariatric procedures. As the legal battle proceeds through the UK court system, fans and industry watchers alike continue to monitor Feehily’s recovery and potential future return to the stage.