Fernando Da Cruz Faces Tactical Questions Despite Unbeaten Start

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz faces mounting questions over his tactical philosophy despite an unbeaten start to the Betway Premiership season.

An unbeaten start to the Betway Premiership has failed to silence debate around the tactical direction of Kaizer Chiefs. Through the opening seven matches of the campaign, the Soweto giants have collected 13 points from three victories and four draws, sitting third in the league standings. Yet a string of stalemates, highlighted by a goalless draw against Golden Arrows, has brought the team’s defensive frailties and underlying playing philosophy into sharp focus.

Tactical Identity and Defensive Vulnerabilities Under Fernando Da Cruz

While critics have pointed to dropped points and leaked goals as evidence of a conservative setup, former left-back Tshepo Masilela argues that Fernando Da Cruz is not deploying a defensive system. Pointing to the utilization of Pule Mmodi in a wing-back role, Masilela emphasized that the team is actively producing goals—netting 12 times in their seven fixtures—even as recurring defensive errors undermine those efforts.

“When I look at the way they set up, I don’t think they’re defensive, he could say he’s playing a winger a wingback in Pule Mmodi but also his team is scoring but the mistakes at the back always disappoint them and sees them drop points.” Tshepo Masilela, Soccerbeat podcast

Those concessions—seven goals allowed across the same seven matches—have proven costly. Four draws mean Chiefs already sit seven points adrift of log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, intensifying the pressure as the domestic schedule accelerates through October.

Tshepo Masilela Questions Fernando da Cruz’s Philosophy at Kaizer Chiefs

The Ruben Amorim Parallel and the Cost of Managerial Stubbornness

The debate reaches beyond immediate results to question whether the club thoroughly vetted Da Cruz’s methods before his appointment. Masilela questioned whether leadership had sufficient evidence from the coach’s prior stints to determine if his possession-based or attacking preferences match the historic culture demanded by the supporters.

To illustrate the dilemma of a manager wedded to a specific system, Masilela invoked a high-profile European precedent involving Manchester United.

“It’s the similar things that happened to a Manchester United when they hired Ruben Amorim, even when he got suggestions that he should change his back three, he opted to lose his job while playing in a way he believed in.” Tshepo Masilela, Soccerbeat podcast

Fixture Congestion and Upcoming CAF Confederation Cup Demands

With domestic fixtures coming thick and fast, any further lapses in concentration threaten to derail any ambitions of mounting a serious title challenge. Beyond the local league, the squad must prepare for continental competition when they enter the CAF Confederation Cup next month. Whether Da Cruz chooses to adapt his three-centre-back structure or doubles down on his principles under mounting scrutiny will ultimately shape his tenure at Naturena.