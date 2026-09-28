Orlando Cooler Temperatures and Low Humidity Continue Into Workweek

Orlando residents are waking up to a rare pocket of crisp air on Monday, catching a brief escape from Central Florida’s relentless humidity.

Morning temperatures are hovering comfortably in the low and mid-60s. While afternoon highs are still expected to climb into the mid and upper 80s, the dry atmosphere is keeping the air notably refreshing to start the workweek. But the autumn-like window is already closing.

Tuesday Shift Brings Back Moisture

The pleasant reprieve breaks down Tuesday as moisture creeps back into the region. Conditions will remain mostly dry at first, but humidity levels are heading straight back upward.

Rain chances are projected to climb from mid to late week, stretching straight through the weekend. Sea breeze collisions and an approaching atmospheric disturbance are driving the shift.

Triple-Digit Heat Index Values Return

Standard summertime storm patterns are locked in alongside climbing heat. High pressure sitting directly over Florida will soon push afternoon high temperatures back into the 90s.

With the influx of tropical moisture, heat index values are once again set to reach the triple digits.

Fay Fades While Bermuda System Tracked

Out in the broader tropics, former Tropical Depression Fay continues to break down. It is expected to degenerate into remnant low-pressure areas, posing zero threat of regeneration or impact on the United States.

At the same time, meteorologists are keeping a close watch on a disorganized cluster of showers and thunderstorms situated a few hundred miles southeast of Bermuda.

National Hurricane Center Eyes Formation Odds

According to the National Hurricane Center, this Atlantic system carries a 50% formation probability over the next 48 hours. That figure bumps up to a 60% chance of developing over the next seven days.

Dominant high-pressure systems across the Atlantic will steer the system to drift northward over the weekend before turning eastward early next week. If the system organizes sufficiently to earn a designation, the next name on the tropical storm list is Hanna. Officials confirm there is currently no threat to Florida or the broader U.S. mainland.