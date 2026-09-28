EEP 102 commemorates centennial anniversary of rural education in Charata

Governor Leandro Zdero joined local residents, educators, alumni, and authorities to commemorate the centennial anniversary of the Escuela de Educación Primaria (EEP) N° 102 “Soldado Juan Roberto Ledesma,” utilizing the milestone to reaffirm the provincial government’s commitment to rural and public education.

The Bottom Line

Governor Leandro Zdero reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to rural public education during the centennial celebration of EEP N° 102 in Charata.

Education Minister Sofía Naidenoff emphasized the daily dedication of rural teachers and the importance of community involvement in ensuring education reaches all students.

The milestone event brought together high-ranking regional officials, including Charata Mayor Rubén Rach and National Senator Silvana Schneider, highlighting institutional alignment across municipal and provincial jurisdictions.

Centennial Milestone Highlights Rural Educational Infrastructure

The centennial celebration at EEP N° 102 “Soldado Juan Roberto Ledesma” drew a large gathering of current students, teachers, alumni, and local residents. Founded through the collective effort of early pioneers who sought to secure a stable academic foundation for their children, the school has operated for 100 years as an anchor for the rural community in the Charata region.

Governor Zdero addressed the attendees during the central ceremony, emphasizing the historical importance of the institution and the broader economic and social value of rural schooling. “We wanted to be here to accompany, to celebrate, but fundamentally to honor public education and, fundamentally, rural education,” Zdero stated. He noted that community-built rural schools represent an essential gateway for upward mobility in isolated agricultural zones.

Strategic Focus on Foundational Learning Metrics

Naidenoff stressed that community involvement must translate directly into academic progress, particularly in core competencies such as reading, writing, and comprehensive literacy.

“When the school is loved by everyone, it is achieved that the child learns,” Naidenoff remarked, praising the daily dedication of rural teachers who manage instructional delivery despite geographic and logistical challenges. Zdero reinforced this perspective, noting that an open school in a rural setting remains the primary equalizer for children in remote areas, and that educational initiatives hold value only when students achieve measurable learning milestones.

Institutional Representation and Historical Recognition

The anniversary event served as a platform for coordinated participation across multiple levels of government. Alongside Governor Zdero and Education Minister Naidenoff, the celebration was attended by Charata Mayor Rubén Rach, National Senator Silvana Schneider, as well as provincial legislators and municipal authorities.

During his address, Zdero paid homage to the school’s namesake, Soldado Juan Roberto Ledesma, connecting the sacrifices of historical figures with the ongoing efforts of local families and educators. The event concluded with formal recognitions honoring the generations of pioneers, teachers, and alumni who sustained the institution over its century of operation.

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