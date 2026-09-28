Minecraft Adding First New Dimension in 14 Years: Everything About The Sift

Announced during Minecraft Live on September 26, 2026, Mojang Studios is introducing The Sift, the blocky sandbox game’s first new dimension in over 14 years. Arriving initially via the spin-off Minecraft Dungeons II on September 29, 2026, the ethereal fourth realm will make its way to vanilla Minecraft in 2027.

The Bottom Line

A Historic Expansion: The Sift is Minecraft’s first new dimension since The End debuted with version 1.0 in November 2011, joining the Overworld and the Nether.

The Sift is Minecraft’s first new dimension since The End debuted with version 1.0 in November 2011, joining the Overworld and the Nether. The Rollout Strategy: The dimension launches first inside Minecraft Dungeons II on September 29, 2026, before migrating to the core game in 2027.

The dimension launches first inside Minecraft Dungeons II on September 29, 2026, before migrating to the core game in 2027. A Peaceful Contrast: Unlike the hostile environments of the Nether and The End, designers built The Sift as a lush, vibrant space where players could envision living.

Breaking a Fifteen-Year Spatial Drought

For a game that has sold more than 350 million copies and maintains a massive global player base, structural additions of this magnitude are exceptionally rare. Mojang has spent a decade and a half populating the Overworld, the Nether, and The End with new biomes, mobs, and redstone mechanics, but the core trio of dimensions has remained untouched since the game’s official 1.0 release in November 2011. That unchanging blueprint officially ends with the unveiling of The Sift.

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The fourth realm made its public debut during the September 2026 Minecraft Live broadcast, presented by art director Ullis Linder and game director Måns Olson. Rather than dropping straight into the flagship Java and Bedrock editions, the new world arrives via an unusual gateway: the action-RPG spin-off Minecraft Dungeons II, which hits platforms on September 29, 2026. This two-stage rollout allows Mojang to test the dimension’s mechanics with a live audience before adapting it for the vanilla sandbox experience in 2027.

Designing a Realm That Does Not Scream Evil

Speaking to GameSpot, Minecraft Dungeons II creative director Måns Olson explained that the development team wanted to steer clear of the aggressive hostility that defines the game’s existing alternative realms.

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“We wanted to make sure that it was different. That it doesn’t feel like the ones that already exist in the game,” Olson confirmed to GameSpot. Describing the core aesthetic, he added, “We thought of it more as a, kind of, different Overworld … it’s this idea that it should be a place where you could see yourself living, a place that’s a bit peaceful, sometimes maybe even serene. We already have two dimensions that clearly scream, ‘I’m evil!'”

That does not imply the new space is entirely without risk. Within the narrative of Minecraft Dungeons II, the dimension faces grave threats from the Illagers, putting its delicate ecosystem in jeopardy. Even so, the developers focused on crafting a rich, lush, and vibrant environment boasting a distinct color palette centered around red and orange stone, green vegetation, sculk-like elements, and pools of a hazardous liquid known as icor.

Dimension Integration and Access Mechanics

Dimension Release Era Primary Environmental Vibe The Overworld 2009–2011 (Launch) Temperate, foundational sandbox The Nether 2009 (Classic/Alpha updates) Hostile, fiery underworld The End 2011 (Version 1.0) Barren, boss-encounter void The Sift 2026 (Dungeons II) / 2027 (Vanilla) Lush, serene ecosystem under threat

The Sift originated from narrative demands within Minecraft Dungeons II, prompting the spin-off developers to collaborate closely with the vanilla Minecraft team. Olson noted that the teams continuously evaluated whether new components could be modified or carried over to the core game, ensuring that everything designed for the spin-off could theoretically fit within vanilla Minecraft.

Minecraft's FIRST New Dimension in 15 Years — Everything We Know About The Sift

Accessing the new realm varies by title. In Minecraft Dungeons II, players will enter through mysterious rifts opening across the Overworld. For vanilla Minecraft players, access is expected to happen via Ancient City portals, aligning with how players traditionally manage their exploration and progression. While Minecraft Dungeons II features a slate of new mobs unique to the dimension—including Sifters, Singers, Neesters, and Sprouts—Mojang has not yet confirmed which of these creatures will cross over into the core game when The Sift arrives in 2027.