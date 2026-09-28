Field Museum of Natural History paleontologist Jingmai O’Connor uncovers ancient dinosaur feathered coprolite

Exquisitely preserved fossilized feathers discovered inside dinosaur coprolite—fossilized dung—in Montana’s Hell Creek Formation are offering insight into ancient avian biology. Reported on September 10 in Current Biology, the find reveals structural adaptations like water-repellent bristles and air-pocketed central shafts, shedding light on why certain bird lineages survived the Cretaceous-Paleogene extinction event 66 million years ago while others perished.

In Plain English: What This Fossil Discovery Means Preservation in Dung: Coprolite acted as a natural protective casing, preserving delicate feathers that rarely survive the fossilization process.

Coprolite acted as a natural protective casing, preserving delicate feathers that rarely survive the fossilization process. Avian Adaptations: Micro-CT scans revealed air-filled central shafts and water-repellent bristles, showing advanced flight-ready and waterproofing traits in ancient birds.

Micro-CT scans revealed air-filled central shafts and water-repellent bristles, showing advanced flight-ready and waterproofing traits in ancient birds. Extinction Clues: Primitive, stringy feathers found alongside aquatic bird bones suggest poor insulation, potentially explaining why these specific groups succumbed to the post-asteroid deep freeze.

Unlocking Avian Prehistory Through Fossilized Coprolite

Vertebrate paleontologist Jingmai O’Connor of the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago notes that finding these microscopic structural details is a first for the Age of the Dinosaurs. Unearthed in 2016 by O’Connor’s team in Montana, the coprolite featured a lucky surface break that put a single fossilized feather on full display. Without that fortunate fracture, the internal contents might have remained entirely hidden.

To analyze the specimen without destroying it, researchers deployed high-resolution micro-CT scans to 3-D map the interior. The scans exposed multiple preserved feathers, bird leg bones, and fish scales. This specific constellation of remains indicates that the host was an aquatic bird belonging to a group known as hesperornithiforms, and that it had consumed a final meal shortly before perishing.

Structural Evidence of Waterproofing and Flight Mechanics

Among the recovered plumage, dense bristles demonstrated a capacity to repel water comparably to the feathers of modern pelicans. The central shafts of these ancient feathers contained microscopic air pockets. In modern avian biology, this specialized anatomical architecture keeps plumage lightweight yet structurally rigid enough to support powered flight.

However, the coprolite’s contents presented a stark biological contrast. While some feathers exhibited modern structural complexity, others appeared primitive and stringy. O’Connor points out that such primitive morphology would have provided subpar thermal insulation, leaving the animals vulnerable to environmental extremes.

Differential Survival Rates in the Wake of the Asteroid Impact

The discovery provides a compelling biological hypothesis regarding the mass extinction event triggered by an asteroid impact approximately 66 million years ago. While the ancestors of modern birds survived the global ecological collapse, competing groups such as hesperornithiforms died out entirely.

Researchers theorize that inadequate insulation could have made it extraordinarily difficult for these primitive lineages to maintain core body temperature during the prolonged, sun-obscuring deep chill that followed the asteroid strike. Verifying this survival hypothesis, however, requires recovering additional well-preserved feathers from various contemporaneous bird species—a formidable task given the extreme rarity of fossilized plumage. With coprolite now validated as an exceptional preservation matrix, paleontologists are adjusting their screening protocols.

References

Current Biology: Fossilized Feathers in Dinosaur Coprolite from the Hell Creek Formation (Published September 10).

Field Museum of Natural History: Vertebrate Paleontology Research and Micro-CT Mapping Analyses.