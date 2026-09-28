Santa Lucia Medical Group Salinas CA: Family Medicine Doctors & Team

Santa Lucia Medical Group, located at 1336 Natividad Rd, Salinas, CA, 93906, is a comprehensive multi-specialty healthcare practice serving the Salinas Valley area.

Patients seeking appointments or insurance verification can contact the facility directly at (831) 754-4444.

In Plain English: The Salinas Valley Clinical Practice Overview

Multidisciplinary Care: The clinic integrates family medicine physicians, internal medicine specialists, and nurse practitioners to manage chronic and acute health conditions.

The clinic integrates family medicine physicians, internal medicine specialists, and nurse practitioners to manage chronic and acute health conditions. Hospital Affiliations: Key providers maintain clinical privileges at local institutions, including Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital and Natividad Medical Center, ensuring seamless inpatient and outpatient continuity.

Key providers maintain clinical privileges at local institutions, including Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital and Natividad Medical Center, ensuring seamless inpatient and outpatient continuity. Direct Patient Access: Appointments, provider availability, and insurance plan acceptance can be verified by contacting the practice administrative office in Salinas.

Core Medical Providers and Clinical Leadership

The medical practice is anchored by seasoned physicians and clinicians with deep educational roots in California medical institutions, including the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) and the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). Dr. Pablo Romero, who earned his M.D. from UCSF in 1980 and completed his residency at Natividad Medical Center, has practiced family medicine in the Salinas Valley since 1980 with full obstetrical privileges at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.

Similarly, Dr. Lawrence Barcelo joined the practice in Salinas in 1983 following his residency and fellowship at Contra County Hospital, holding past leadership roles as chairman of quality assurance and chairman of family medicine at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital. Dr. Orlando Rodriguez, an Associate Clinical Professor of Medicine at UCSF and Chairman of Family Medicine at Salinas Valley Memorial, brings extensive academic and clinical experience to the practice, having graduated with an M.D. from UCSF in 1983.

The clinical roster also includes Dr. Luciano Del Toro Vargas, an M.D. graduate from the Autonomous University of Nayarit who completed residency training at UCLA and holds specialized training in emergency medicine, pediatrics, and obstetrics. Rounding out the provider team is Kimberly Reiland, PA-C, who earned her Master of Clinical Medical Sciences from Barry University and joined the practice in 2006 after completing clinical rotations and urgent care experience in California and Florida.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Patients should contact Santa Lucia Medical Group or seek immediate emergency evaluation depending on the severity of their symptoms. While routine primary care appointments address preventative screenings, chronic disease management, and minor acute illnesses, certain clinical presentations require urgent intervention.

Seek emergency medical attention immediately if you experience acute chest pain, sudden neurological deficits, severe respiratory distress, or heavy obstetrical bleeding. For routine medication refills, chronic disease adjustments, or specialized referrals, patients should call the clinic at (831) 754-4444 to schedule an evaluation with an appropriate primary care provider.