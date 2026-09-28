First-Ever Radio Signals Detected From Exoplanet Beta Pictoris b

Astronomers have detected direct radio wave emissions originating from Beta Pictoris b, a massive gas giant exoplanet located roughly 63 to 64 light-years from Earth. Utilizing the 64-dish MeerKAT radio telescope array in South Africa, researchers from Harvard, the Smithsonian Institution, and the University of Oregon captured variable radio bursts produced by planetary auroras, marking the first time a radio signal has been unambiguously localized to a single planet outside our Solar System.

Isolating Exoplanetary Radio Signals with MeerKAT

For decades, the search for deep-space radio emissions has yielded signals from host stars or ultracool dwarfs, leaving astronomers unable to definitively separate an individual planet’s faint electromagnetic signature from stellar noise. That technical barrier shifted when researchers targeted the Beta Pictoris system, operating under favorable conditions because the host star is magnetically quiet. By studying the system with the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory’s MeerKAT array since 2025, the international team successfully isolated variable radio bursts coming directly from Beta Pictoris b.

The physics driving these emissions mirrors the auroral mechanics observed on Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune. Electrically charged particles spiral down along magnetic field lines toward the planet’s polar regions, colliding with atmospheric gases. As these excited particles return to their ground state, they release excess energy. While Jupiter remains the strongest auroral radio source within our own solar system, detecting these equivalent signatures across interstellar distances provides an empirical method to measure planetary magnetic environments.

Calculating Magnetic Field Strength 63 Light-Years Away

Because auroral radio intensity correlates directly with a planet’s magnetic field strength, capturing these emissions allowed the research team to calculate the magnetic field of Beta Pictoris b. The resulting data reveals a magnetic field thousands of times stronger than Earth’s.

“Although auroral radio bursts are observed in Solar System planets and in some ultracool dwarfs, no radio detection has previously been unambiguously localised to an extrasolar planet rather than its host star,” the researchers noted in their published paper.

Planetary magnetic fields act as invisible shields, preventing stellar winds from stripping away atmospheric gases and evaporating surface water. NASA notes that Mars offers a cautionary baseline for this planetary degradation; when the Martian magnetic field collapsed early in its history, solar winds eroded its atmosphere and desiccated its surface. By establishing that magnetic fields can be detected remotely on distant gas giants like Beta Pictoris b, astronomers have secured a vital observational blueprint for future astrobiological surveys.

Implications for the Search for Habitable Worlds

Beta Pictoris b itself is a gas giant with roughly 10 to 12 times the mass of Jupiter. Lacking a solid surface, the planet is inhospitable to life as we know it. However, the maturation of this radio-detection technique establishes a functional framework that astronomers can eventually apply to rocky exoplanets capable of sustaining liquid water and stable atmospheres.

Photo: skyatnightmagazine.com

In July 2026, astronomers using European Southern Observatory equipment successfully imaged Beta Pictoris d, another planet orbiting the exact same star, cementing the system as a primary laboratory for exoplanet characterization. As more powerful radio observatories come online, the ability to isolate exoplanetary magnetism transforms our capacity to evaluate which distant worlds possess the shielding necessary to harbor life.