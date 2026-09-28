PM Modi Announces End to Pakistan-Backed Terror Attacks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared on Sunday that the era of Pakistan-backed terror attacks going unpunished is long gone, pointing to a decade of assertive military actions spanning from the 2016 surgical strikes to Operation Sindoor. Speaking during his monthly Mann Ki Baat broadcast, the Prime Minister delivered a stern message regarding Pakistan’s role in sponsoring cross-border terrorism against India.

Modi’s remarks coincided as India marks the 10th anniversary of the surgical strikes on terror hideouts, which took place on September 28-29, 2016. He recalled how brave soldiers crossed the Line of Control (LoC) to target terrorist hideouts in PoJK, noting that the operation served as a decisive response to long-standing pain and suffering that India had endured from terrorist attacks, including the Uri incident that killed at least 17 soldiers.

A New Counter-Terrorism Policy

According to the Prime Minister, the 2016 military action boldly demonstrated a new aspect of the country’s counter-terrorism policy to the entire world. He stated that the world was astonished by the manner in which Indian forces executed the operation, shifting toward a more proactive and deterrence-based approach to deal with cross-border infiltration threats.

From Balakot to Operation Sindoor

Expanding on the past decade of security measures, Modi highlighted subsequent military actions taken against hostile threats originating from across the border. Mentioning milestones such as the Balakot airstrike, the Prime Minister emphasized that the government has made it clear that sinister designs against the nation will be met firmly. Over the past decade, from Balakot airstrike to Op Sindoor, India has repeatedly sent out a clear message: if terrorists dare to cast an evil eye on India, they will be met with a befitting response, Modi said.