Saudi Stock Market Closing Auction and Trading Report: September 27

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During the closing auction and trade-at-close sessions on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) on September 27, 2026, market participants executed roughly 5.8 million shares valued at 130 million Saudi Riyals across 6,060 transactions. This late-session liquidity pushed the benchmark index up by 6 points to close at 10,682 points.

The Bottom Line

  • Auction Volume: The closing auction and trade-at-close phases added 5.77 million shares, bringing the total volume to 141.34 million shares by the 15:20 close.
  • Capital Inflow: Trading value expanded by 130 million Riyals during the final 20 minutes, totaling 2,485 million Riyals.
  • Price Dispersion: Lama Alriyadh (TADAWUL: 4061) led the upside with a 3.24% gain to 76.50 Riyals, while Abdullah Al Othaim Markets (TADAWUL: 4001) experienced the steepest auction decline, dropping 1.14% to 4.33 Riyals.

Unpacking the Closing Auction Mechanics

The daily transition from continuous trading to the closing bell on the Saudi Exchange involves structured phases designed to determine a fair closing price. The closing auction runs from 15:00 to 15:10 local time, permitting institutional and retail investors to submit limit and market orders. The trading engine matches these orders to compute a single clearing price, which serves as the official closing and reference price for the subsequent trading day.

Following this initial auction, a ten-minute trade-at-close session operates from 15:10 to 15:20 across the main market, Nomu-Parallel Market, and traded rights. During this window, participants execute orders strictly at the established auction price. On September 27, 2026, this structural mechanism captured 6,060 individual transactions, lifting total market turnover from an initial pre-auction reading of 2,355 million Riyals to a final tally of 2,485 million Riyals.

Sector Shifts and Individual Stock Volatility

Lama Alriyadh (TADAWUL: 4061) saw the largest positive adjustment among high-performing equities, rising 3.24% from 74.10 Riyals to 76.50 Riyals. Jewelry retailer Lazurde (TADAWUL: 4011) followed closely, advancing 2.91% to 9.55 Riyals.

Abdullah Al Othaim Markets (TADAWUL: 4001) slipped 1.14% to 4.33 Riyals, while Arabian Mills (TADAWUL: 2284) recorded a 0.96% pullback, settling at 39.40 Riyals.

Tadawul Market Performance: Pre-Auction vs. Auction Close (September 27, 2026)
Metric Before Auction (15:00) Auction Close (15:20) Net Change
Tadawul All Share Index (Points) 10,676 10,682 +6
Trading Value (Million SAR) 2,355 2,485 +130
Trading Volume (Million Shares) 135.57 141.34 +5.77
Total Transactions 277,591 283,651 +6,060
Question regarding trading in Saudi stock market

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Daniel Foster - Senior Editor, Economy

Senior Editor, Economy An award-winning financial journalist and analyst, Daniel brings sharp insight to economic trends, markets, and policy shifts. He is recognized for breaking complex topics into clear, actionable reports for readers and investors alike.

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