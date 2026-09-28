Portugal Beats Norway 2-1 Without Ronaldo in Nations League

Portugal secured a 2-1 victory over Norway in the UEFA Nations League, extending their winning streak under manager Jorge Jesus. Played in Oslo without a starting Cristiano Ronaldo, the match featured goals from Joao Felix and Goncalo Ramos, breaking Norway’s 15-match home unbeaten run.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Tactical Breakdown: How Jorge Jesus Outflanked Norway in Oslo

Entering the fixture at Ullevaal Stadion, tactical attention focused heavily on the marquee duel between Norway’s Erling Haaland and Portugal’s rotating attacking cast. Jorge Jesus opted to leave Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench, deploying a fluid front line anchored by Goncalo Ramos and Joao Felix. The decision paid immediate dividends in the 17th minute when Neto found space to deliver a precise cross, allowing Felix to slot a composed finish past the Norwegian defense.

The Norwegian coach relied on his talisman Haaland alongside Alexander Sørloth and Antonio Nusa to exploit high-block spaces.

The Turning Point: Goalkeeping Errors and Rapid Response

The match exploded into life early in the second half. In the 51st minute, a dangerous free-kick from Martin Odegaard caught Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa out of position. The resulting spill allowed Haaland an easy tap-in into an empty net, leveling the score and igniting the home crowd.

But the parity lasted a mere three minutes. Capitalizing on a catastrophic defensive and goalkeeping miscommunication involving Orjan Nyland, Goncalo Ramos raced clear of the backline. Showing incredible composure, Ramos lifted a delicate chip over the scrambling keeper to restore Portugal’s lead at 2-1.

Match Statistics & Head-to-Head Overview

Metric Norway Portugal Final Score 1 2 Goalscorers Erling Haaland (51′) Joao Felix (17′), Goncalo Ramos (54′) Key Errors Capitalized 1 (Diogo Costa) 1 (Orjan Nyland) Previous Home Run Ended 15 matches unbeaten (since Oct 2023) N/A

Closing the Door and Historic Implications

With the lead restored, Jorge Jesus moved to lock down the midfield and preserve the result. Introducing Rafael Leao and Vitinha injected fresh legs into the attack while retaining possession dominance, frustrating Norway’s late equalizer attempts. The final whistle confirmed a 2-1 scoreline, marking Portugal’s second victory in the group stage.

Beyond the three points, the result carries massive historical weight. Norway had not tasted defeat on home soil since a 1-0 loss to Spain back on October 15, 2023, during European Qualifiers. Over the subsequent 15 matches in Oslo, they accumulated 11 wins and 4 draws. Portugal’s tactical discipline not only shatters that proud home record but firmly establishes their depth.