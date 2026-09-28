Anthropic’s Claude AI Discovers CRISPR-Like Enzyme

Anthropic PBC announced that its Claude AI model discovered a novel enzyme system linked to CRISPR-like DNA sequences. The announcement also triggered drops in stock prices for major gene-editing firms.

Launch of the Life Sciences Division

Anthropic published a blog post detailing the creation of a new life sciences group. The division aims to use Claude to parse massive DNA datasets and flag proteins for laboratory testing. According to the company, autonomous agents working within the system flagged a previously unknown enzymatic system. The discovery shares structural traits with CRISPR, the Nobel-winning technology that transformed human genome editing. News of the capability shook financial markets. Shares of gene-editing pioneers CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Editas Medicine Inc. fell following the disclosure. The market reaction highlighted how quickly artificial intelligence developments can sway investor sentiment in high-stakes biotech sectors.

Industry Experts Question the Scope of Claude’s Findings

Biotech entrepreneur Lucas Harrington pushed back against the framing of the announcement on X. He stated that human researchers have previously made comparable observations. “Anouncing these findings so preliminary and gradual presented as a major discovery doesn’t help,” Harrington wrote, adding that the difficult work lies in uncovering what the enzyme actually does. Dave Ricks, chief executive officer of Eli Lilly and Company, weighed in on the critique. He called Harrington’s post the best summary of the concerns raised by the broader pharmaceutical industry regarding how Anthropic publicized the data. Drug developers rely heavily on basic biology to find new medicines, making precision essential in early-stage research.

Anthropic Responds to Technical Scrutiny

The company released its findings via a blog post and an accompanying technical paper. However, the work has not yet undergone peer review in a scientific journal. Eric Kauderer-Abrams, director of life sciences at Anthropic, acknowledged in an email that company researchers do not yet know the biological significance of the enzyme. Photo: bloomberglinea.com Kauderer-Abrams defended the decision to share the data early. He said the release highlights both the methodology used for the research and the discovery itself. He confirmed that the team plans to run deeper laboratory experiments to test the function and potential utility of the enzyme.