Angus Barbieri completed a supervised 382-day fast to lose 125 kg

Angus Barbieri completed a supervised 382-day fast from June 14, 1965, to June 30, 1966, dropping from 207 kg to a healthy 82 kg without regaining significant weight. While basic thermodynamics prove a calorie deficit drives weight loss, medical professionals warn that extreme fasting requires strict supervision to manage vital nutrient intake and organ health.

Thermodynamics, Calorie Deficits, and Human Energy Reserves

The human body stores fat as an evolutionary buffer against severe food shortages. Fat serves as stored energy for a rainy day, accumulated during periods of abundance. When an individual initiates a diet, the primary objective is creating a calorie deficit. This means the body must burn more energy than it consumes. While debates often surround metabolism, meal timing, and alternative distractions, the underlying principle relies entirely on basic thermodynamics. Energy does not appear out of nowhere, nor does it vanish without a trace. If energy expenditure exceeds intake, body mass decreases.

Determining the maximum possible calorie deficit remains an open question in human physiology. Yet, historical cases prove that an individual can theoretically stop eating entirely for extended periods, though medical consensus strongly advises against it.

The 382-Day Fast of Angus Barbieri

At 27 years of age, a young Scotsman named Angus Barbieri weighed 207 kg. Experiencing severe leg pain, back pain, and constant discomfort due to his weight, and recognizing that obese people do not live long, he chose an extreme intervention. On June 14, 1965, he stopped eating completely. His body possessed years of stored energy reserves, and his dissatisfaction with slow weight loss led him to pursue a total break from food.

Barbieri did not resume eating until 382 days later, on June 30, 1966. His year-long abstinence from food turned him into a sensation. Upon completing the fast, journalists documented his first meal consisting of a single boiled egg and toast with butter. He reported feeling well and satiated. Barbieri remains the recognized record holder for this category of prolonged fasting.

The physical transformation was dramatic. Barbieri shed 125 kg, reaching a healthy weight of 82 kg. Following the fast, he never regained significant weight, eventually settling at 89 kg, which remained well within normal limits. Barbieri passed away in 1990 at the age of 51 following a short illness unrelated to fasting or his historical obesity.

Medical Supervision and Nutritional Management

Barbieri’s fast was not an act of reckless starvation. He underwent the process under medical supervision, making regular visits to the hospital for examinations. Complete cessation of solid food still requires careful physiological management. A human body requires essential vitamins and specific nutrients, while the digestive tract must maintain minimal function to prevent structural deterioration.

Throughout his 382-day regimen, Barbieri abstained from solid food but consumed beverages including tea, coffee, and carbonated water, alongside necessary vitamins and yeast extract. Post-fast medical evaluations confirmed no negative physiological consequences resulted from the extreme regimen. Despite these results, medical professionals continue to discourage extreme fasting. Barbieri possessed exceptional self-control and the ability to resist hunger, attributes that enabled a feat that subsequent attempts by individuals facing similar struggles have almost universally failed to replicate.