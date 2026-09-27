Engram: The AI-Powered Experimental Sampler and Groovebox from Thoughtful Things

Thoughtful Things has launched a Kickstarter campaign for Engram, a $675 local-hardware sampler and groovebox that utilizes custom-trained tiny AI models to mangle audio and generate experimental sound design. Unlike cloud-reliant song generation tools, Engram operates entirely offline without internet connectivity.

Hardware Architecture of a Latent Space Field Recorder

Engram bypasses the massive server farms typically required for generative audio by running its neural network completely on local silicon. Founder Evan King describes the device as a “field recorder for latent space.” Instead of acting as a push-button tool for producing radio-ready tracks, the hardware is engineered to intentionally push AI audio models past their operational limits. By feeding incoming audio into the processor, users can manipulate broken neural hallucinations and reshape them into glitchy, uncanny textures.

The workflow draws direct inspiration from circuit bending, the practice of physically modifying the internal electronics of low-voltage audio devices to create novel, unpredictable sounds. Engram translates this ethos into code, giving artists tactile control to tweak and destabilize the underlying AI models.

Training Data Ethics and Firmware Openness

According to the Kickstarter documentation, the company trained its custom audio models exclusively on open datasets containing material licensed solely for commercial use, specifically citing CC-BY or equivalent frameworks. The company explicitly states that its models were never trained on non-commercial, pirated, or stolen data.

Thoughtful Things plans to open up Engram’s firmware, allowing advanced users and developers to tweak the system code or load their own custom models onto the device.

Pricing and Availability on Kickstarter

The initial hardware rollout is anchored by a limited run available via Kickstarter. Early backers can secure an Engram unit starting at a pledge level of $675. While the company has not yet announced a definitive MSRP for standard retail channels, the $675 campaign price is billed as a 30 percent discount, indicating a projected retail price point between $850 and $900 once mass distribution begins.