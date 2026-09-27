Eastern Illinois University to Honor Nine Alumni at Annual Awards Dinner

Eastern Illinois University will honor nine alumni during its University Awards Reception and Dinner on Friday, Oct. 23. The event takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom of the Martin Luther King Jr. University Union at 600 Lincoln Ave. in Charleston, highlighting professional achievements and community service.

Distinguished Alumni Awards Recognize Professional Impact

Seven individuals will receive the Distinguished Alumni Award at the upcoming Charleston event. This honor goes to alumni whose career accomplishments and ongoing service reflect the lasting impact of their Eastern Illinois University education.

The recipients of the Distinguished Alumni Award include Julie Curry, Dr. William Smith, Bonita Tillman, Dr. Beverly Jordan, Dr. Kimberly Hollingsworth, Nick Owens, and Lori Henderson.

Recognizing University Service and Young Alumni Achievement

Beyond the Distinguished Alumni Awards, the university will present two additional honors during the evening program. Dr. Mona Davenport is set to receive the Louis V. Hencken Alumni Service Award. This distinction is reserved for alumni who repeatedly display outstanding voluntary service to the institution.

David Groves Jr. will receive the Outstanding Young Alumni Award. The university awards this specific recognition to an alumnus aged 35 or younger who has excelled in a new career and public service.

Summary of Eastern Illinois University Alumni Awards Award Category Recipients Event Date & Location Distinguished Alumni Award Julie Curry, Dr. William Smith, Bonita Tillman, Dr. Beverly Jordan, Dr. Kimberly Hollingsworth, Nick Owens, Lori Henderson Oct. 23, 6-9 p.m., MLK Jr. University Union Grand Ballroom Louis V. Hencken Alumni Service Award Dr. Mona Davenport Oct. 23, 6-9 p.m., MLK Jr. University Union Grand Ballroom Outstanding Young Alumni Award David Groves Jr. Oct. 23, 6-9 p.m., MLK Jr. University Union Grand Ballroom

Attendees interested in learning more about the backgrounds and specific career achievements of the nine honorees can access additional biographical information through the university’s official event resources.