CRISPR Gene-Editing Therapy Slashes LDL Cholesterol and Triglycerides

A single infusion of the experimental CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing therapy CTX310 successfully cut low-density lipoprotein (“bad”) cholesterol by 52.5% and triglycerides by 47.8% after twelve months in a Phase 1 clinical trial of 15 patients with treatment-resistant lipid disorders.

Understanding the Mechanism of Action in Liver Lipid Regulation

The experimental treatment CTX310 utilizes the CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing platform to target specific regions of human DNA. Administered as a single infusion, the therapy is engineered to home directly to the liver. Once inside, the system switches off a specific gene designated as ANGPTL3, which normally plays a regulatory role over fats circulating in the bloodstream.

By effectively disabling the ANGPTL3 gene, the therapy leads to sustained reductions in both low-density lipoprotein cholesterol and triglycerides, both of which are associated with cardiovascular disease. Prior to receiving the infusion, participants in the trial were administered corticosteroids and antihistamines, and subsequently received doses ranging from 0.1 to 0.8 mg/kg.

CTX310 infusion reduces cholesterol and triglycerides for one year What was tested: A one-time gene-editing infusion called CTX310 designed to alter how the liver processes blood fats.

A one-time gene-editing infusion called CTX310 designed to alter how the liver processes blood fats. The main result: At the highest dose, patients saw their LDL cholesterol and triglycerides drop by roughly half, and those levels stayed down for a full year.

At the highest dose, patients saw their LDL cholesterol and triglycerides drop by roughly half, and those levels stayed down for a full year. Safety status: No serious adverse events related to the therapy were reported during the 12-month follow-up window, though long-term monitoring will continue.

Phase 1 Trial Findings Presented at the European Society of Cardiology

The clinical data were unveiled at the 2026 European Society of Cardiology annual meeting and published concurrently in the New England Journal of Medicine. Cleveland Clinic cardiologist Luke Laffin, M.D., served as the first author of the study, building upon initial data that had been presented in November 2025. "It is encouraging that there were no serious safety events related to CTX310 in the trial and in the year following treatment. We look forward to continuing to investigate this therapy in a larger number of patients."

The trial enrolled 15 participants whose lipid disorders had failed to respond adequately to conventional medications. At the 12-month mark, individuals in the highest dose cohort maintained the 52.5% reduction in LDL cholesterol and 47.8% drop in triglycerides from their original baselines. Funding for the research was provided by CRISPR Therapeutics AG, located in Zug, Switzerland, and Dr. Laffin’s institution has received research funding from the same organization.

Phase 1 Clinical Trial Summary for CTX310 Metric Clinical Outcome Sample Size (N) 15 patients Maximum LDL Reduction (12 Months) 52.5% decrease from baseline Maximum Triglyceride Reduction (12 Months) 47.8% decrease from baseline Dosing Range 0.1 to 0.8 mg/kg Target Gene ANGPTL3

CTX310 is experimental and not available for clinical use

Because CTX310 remains an experimental gene-editing therapy evaluated in a very small cohort, it is not available for clinical use or prescription. Patients with severe hypercholesterolemia or treatment-resistant lipid disorders should continue working with their physicians to optimize standard-of-care lipid-lowering regimens. Anyone experiencing acute symptoms of cardiovascular distress—such as chest pain, shortness of breath, or sudden radiating pain—must seek immediate emergency medical evaluation rather than waiting for emerging genetic interventions.

Long-Term Safety Protocols and Future Trial Phases

While the one-year outcomes demonstrate durability, regulatory standards for permanent genetic interventions require extensive oversight. In alignment with recommendations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for gene-editing therapies, researchers have established a long-term monitoring protocol that will track the 15 trial participants for another 15 years.

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Investigators emphasize that additional clinical trials involving a larger number of patients will be necessary. CRISPR Therapeutics AG and clinical investigators are planning to continue to investigate this therapy in a larger number of patients.

Clinical trial references and medical disclaimer

New England Journal of Medicine: Phase 1 Clinical Trial of CTX310 for Refractory Dyslipidemia (2026).

European Society of Cardiology: Annual Meeting Proceedings on CRISPR-Cas9 Therapeutics (2026).

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA): Long-Term Follow-Up Guidance for Gene Therapy Products.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional regarding any questions about a medical condition or treatment options.