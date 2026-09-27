George Russell wins Azerbaijan Grand Prix as Liam Lawson retires

Kiwi driver Liam Lawson suffered a retirement at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after being tipped into a spin by Racing Bulls teammate Arvid Lindblad following an incident involving Franco Colapinto and Esteban Ocon. The chaotic restart incident at Baku’s Turn 1 severely damaged Lawson’s floor amidst a multi-car collision triggered by Alpine’s Franco Colapinto.

Turn 1 Chaos and Intra-Team Collisions in Baku

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix delivered high-stakes drama on lap 36 following a restart triggered by Williams driver Alex Albon’s earlier crash. As the pack funneled into Turn 1, Franco Colapinto plowed into Alpine teammate Pierre Gasly and McLaren’s Lando Norris. The cascading chaos forced Haas driver Esteban Ocon to take evasive action, which ultimately tipped Arvid Lindblad into the side of Liam Lawson.

Lawson retired immediately from the race with severe floor damage, expressing his frustration over team radio with the blunt remark, “I love getting taken out by my teammate, that’s pretty sick.” Speaking to Sky Sports F1 after stepping out of the cockpit, Lawson added context to the melee: “We’re all coming into Turn 1 on the restart, and I just got smoked from my left, put a hole in my floor as well.” Meanwhile, Lindblad recovered composure to cross the line in seventh place for Racing Bulls, securing valuable points despite the controversial contact.

George Russell Holds Off Max Verstappen in Title Fight

At the front of the grid, Mercedes driver George Russell converted pole position into his third victory of the 2026 season, edging out Red Bull’s Max Verstappen by just 0.196 seconds. Russell built a commanding lead early in the weekend, but safety-car restarts and a frantic late charge from Verstappen tested the British driver’s resolve. Verstappen, charging through the field from eighth on the grid, nearly caught Russell on the final straight after a late-race crash involving Cadillac’s Valtteri Bottas.

“I lost the boost, I had no power. Thought he was going to get us,” Russell admitted after the checkered flag. The win cuts Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli’s drivers’ championship lead down to 66 points. Antonelli managed a remarkable recovery drive to fifth place after starting 16th following a heavy qualifying crash, successfully avoiding the lap-36 carnage that eliminated title rival Lando Norris.

Midfield Shuffles and Championship Implications

Beyond the podium battle, the Baku street circuit exposed deep tactical struggles across the grid. Ferrari lacked the outright race pace to mount a serious podium challenge, with Charles Leclerc fading from second on the grid to finish fourth, ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton in sixth. McLaren endured a miserable afternoon; alongside Norris’s early retirement, Oscar Piastri locked up his front tires while defending third place from Isack Hadjar, dropping all the way back to 14th.

Hadjar completed the podium in third place for Red Bull, an impressive feat considering he was returning from a wrist fracture that caused him discomfort throughout the race weekend. “I am completely satisfied even if it is a bit numb,” Hadjar noted. Further down the order, Esteban Ocon secured eighth for Haas amid ongoing speculation regarding his 2027 seat, with teammate Oliver Bearman ninth and Williams’ Carlos Sainz Jr. rounding out the points in 10th.

Fans React to the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Position Driver Team Race Outcome / Notes 1 George Russell Mercedes Won by 0.196s after holding off late Verstappen charge. 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Charged from 8th on the grid to finish 2nd. 3 Isack Hadjar Red Bull Racing Secured podium finish despite ongoing wrist pain. 5 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes Recovered from 16th on grid to limit title damage. DNF Liam Lawson Racing Bulls Retired due to floor damage after teammate collision.

Formula 1 now turns its attention immediately to next week’s fixture in Malaysia, which stands as a replacement event for earlier cancellations.

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