Lionel Messi starts for Inter Miami against Columbus Crew in a MLS regular-season clash at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field on September 27, 2026. Managing a four-match domestic drawing streak, Inter Miami looks to close a 14-point gap behind table leaders Nashville under the tactical guidance of Cristian Kily González.

Tactical Setup and Starting XIs in Ohio

The tactical battleboard at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field presents a clash of philosophies. Laurent Courtois deploys Columbus Crew in a shape anchored by Patrick Schulte in goal, protected by a defensive line featuring Malte Amundsen, Sean Zawadzki, Eric Bailly, and Mohamed Farsi. The midfield engine room relies on Anass Zaroury, Santiago Rodríguez, Dylan Chambost, and Taha Habroune, tasked with feeding a front two of Josef Martínez and Brais Méndez.

On the opposite touchline, Cristian Kily González sets up Inter Miami. Rocco Ríos Novo guards the sticks behind a back four of Sergio Reguilón, Micae, Gonzalo Luján, and Facundo Mura. The midfield features Yannick Bright alongside Casemiro and Rodrigo De Paul, providing cover and distribution for an attacking trident consisting of Dániel Pintér, Luis Suárez, and Lionel Messi.

The Battle for Control and Early Proceedings

The opening exchanges at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field see both sides trade possession without breaking down the final third. The match begins disrupted by several infractions and a flurry of early whistles from referee Víctor Manuel Rivas, limiting transitional speed.

Photo: es-us.noticias.yahoo.com

Inter Miami arrives in Ohio managing a congested fixture schedule. The squad is missing personnel due to international call-ups, notably Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, newly naturalized Mexican forward Germán Berterame, Paraguayan Matías Galarza, and Ecuadorian Fricio Caicedo. Yet, the presence of Messi and Suárez ensures immediate danger on any counter-press opportunity.

Franchise Stakes and the Road Ahead

With four consecutive league stalemates against Atlanta United, Chicago Fire, Nashville, and San Diego sliding them down the standings, Inter Miami urgently needs three points. They currently sit second in the table, 14 points adrift of leaders Nashville. However, confidence remains high in South Florida following a 2-0 victory over Cruz Azul in the Copa de Campeones final, a match sealed by a goal and assist from Messi.

Following the final whistle in this Ohio fixture, Messi packs his bags for international duty. He is set to travel to Argentina to feature in his farewell match for the selection against Benin on October 6 at the Monumental, where tickets are already completely sold out.

Match Fact File: Inter Miami at Columbus Crew Metric / Detail Columbus Crew Inter Miami Head Coach Laurent Courtois Cristian Kily González Captain Sean Zawadzki Lionel Messi Key Absences — Dayne St. Clair, Germán Berterame, Matías Galarza, Fricio Caicedo Broadcast Apple TV (MLS Season Pass)

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