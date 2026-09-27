Portugal player ratings vs Norway: Joao Felix and Goncalo Ramos strike to secure vital victory

Portugal secured a vital 2–1 victory over Norway in a hard-fought UEFA Nations League Group A4 clash at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo on Sunday, September 28, 2026, as Goncalo Ramos started in place of Cristiano Ronaldo to score the decisive second-half winner.

How Ramos and Felix Stung the Hosts in Oslo

Portugal weathered an intense early storm from the home side before breaking the deadlock in the 17th minute. Joao Felix received the ball outside the box and fired a precise effort toward the left post, leaving Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland unable to reach it and handing the visitors a crucial first-half advantage.

Norway responded shortly after the interval. Martin Odegaard swung in a free kick that Diogo Costa initially saved, but Erling Haaland reacted quickest to tap in from close range, leveling the score in the 51st minute.

Parity lasted only three minutes. Nyland attempted to restart play with a goal kick but passed directly to Ramos, who advanced toward an unguarded net and calmly chipped the ball over the goalkeeper to restore Portugal’s lead at 2–1.

Nations League Group D: Portugal and Norway Secure Opening Wins

Ronaldo Benched as Jesus Manages Squad Minutes

The headline selection before kickoff involved Cristiano Ronaldo sitting among the substitutes for the first time since September 2024. Manager Jorge Jesus opted to manage the 41-year-old forward’s minutes across an expanded international break, leaving him on the bench for the entire duration of the match.

Photo: sportstar.thehindu.com

Ramos filled the void effectively, capping an industrious performance with his 12th international goal. The victory builds upon Portugal’s opening 1–0 home win over Wales, keeping the record two-time champions firmly on track in their title defense under Jesus, who took charge ahead of the Wales fixture.

Haaland Sets Historic Nordic Record Despite Defeat

For Norway, the evening carried both historic significance and bitter frustration. Haaland’s second-half strike marked his 64th international goal for his country, surpassing Sweden’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic to become the highest-scoring Nordic man in international football history.

Photo: Al Jazeera

The Manchester City striker reached the milestone in just 56 appearances, a sharp contrast to the 122 matches Ibrahimovic required. Norway manager Stale Solbakken reflected on his star forward’s rare gifts after the match.

It is not possible to explain nor ‌‌is it possible to learn. He is born with it. Stale Solbakken, Norway manager via Al Jazeera

Midfielder Sander Berge echoed that sentiment regarding his teammate’s output: It’s madness. It’s everyday business that Haaland scores goals, so it’s reasonable that he is up there, but it’s ⁠⁠powerful.

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Costa’s Heroics and Defensive Resilience Seal the Points

Norway dominated possession during a frantic first half, forcing Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa into five crucial saves to keep his side ahead before the break. Costa finished with a standout 7.8 rating.

When Norway launched wave after wave of attacks in the closing stages, Portugal retreated into deep defensive blocks. Captain Ruben Dias marshaled a backline that dealt with 20 total shots and registered 32 clearances. Dias picked up a yellow card in the 88th minute for a tactical foul to halt a dangerous late counter-attack, ensuring Portugal survived the onslaught to claim all three points in Oslo.