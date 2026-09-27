Jordan Football Association apologizes for broadcast failures

The Jordan Football Association has issued an official apology to fans following significant technical failures during the national team’s international friendly match against Syria. The broadcast disruptions marred the debut of Baddou Zaki on the head of the technical staff, drawing sharp criticism across social media platforms before international feeds were ultimately cut short.

The fixture, held Sunday evening at King Abdullah II Stadium in Al-Quwaysimah, ended in a 1-1 draw as part of preparations for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 in Saudi Arabia. Ali Olwan opened the scoring for Jordan in the 38th minute, while Jan Mostafa leveled the score for Syria in the 52nd minute. However, the game’s sporting narrative was overshadowed by widespread viewing issues that left supporters unable to follow the action.

Broadcast Failures Disrupt Zaki’s Debut

In an official statement addressing the incident, the Jordan Football Association explained that delays in receiving responses from local networks regarding domestic broadcast rights forced them to partner with a specialized television production and distribution firm. Despite conducting required technical pre-match checks, an unexpected failure in the internet service used to transmit the live signal destabilized the feed.

The association noted that its arrangements were designed to maximize accessibility for the broadest possible audience. The technical faults sparked widespread frustration online, culminating in beIN Sports halting its broadcast of the match entirely due to persistent signal issues.

Earlier, the Jordan Sports Channel issued its own clarification, stating that the errors stemmed directly from the external production company contracted by the governing body, while emphasizing its own commitment to delivering high-quality coverage.

Corrective Measures for Upcoming Friendlies

Responding to the backlash, the governing body vowed to implement rigorous technical and organizational corrections ahead of the national team’s upcoming fixtures. These matches include tests against Venezuela, Indonesia, and Australia, with officials aiming to stabilize future transmissions and secure the viewing experience supporters expect.