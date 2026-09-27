Legendary French lyricist Vline Buggy, born Liliane Konyn, has passed away at the age of 97. Best known for penning more than 70 songs for pop icon Claude François—including his career-launching 1962 hit “Belles! Belles! Belles!”—Buggy left an indelible mark on the golden age of French variety and pop music.

Vline Buggy shaped French pop history and legacy

A Century of Song: Vline Buggy helped shape French pop history, writing lyrics for luminaries like Johnny Hallyday, Michel Sardou, France Gall, and Claude François. A Defining Partnership: Her collaboration with Claude François spanned over 70 tracks, starting with the 1962 breakout hit “Belles! Belles! Belles!” up until his death in 1978. Family Legacy: Born Liliane Konyn, she adopted her pseudonym to honor her late sister and early co-writing partner, Évelyne Yvonne Konyn.

Shaping the Sound of French Variety

Vline Buggy passed away in the night between Friday and Saturday at the age of 97, as announced to AFP on Sunday by entertainer Julien Lepers on behalf of the family. Lepers, who collaborated with the lyricist for two decades and composed the music for Herbert Léonard’s “Pour le plaisir,” remembered her as the greatest lyricist in France.

Born into a musical lineage as the daughter of lyricist Géo Koger—who wrote for 1920s and 30s music-hall stars like Joséphine Baker and Tino Rossi—Buggy inherited a sharp ear for phrasing. She chose her professional moniker to honor her sister Évelyne Yvonne Konyn, known as Vline, with whom she originally began her lyric-writing career before her sister’s passing in 1962.

The Partnership That Defined Claude François

The turning point of modern French pop arrived on the evening of October 14, 1962. As Buggy recalled in her 2018 autobiography, “a small blond man in a red pullover walked into my life never to leave it again.” That man was Claude François.

Together, Buggy and François forged one of the most prolific partnerships in French music history. Their output yielded upwards of 70 songs, notably including “Belles! Belles! Belles!”—an adaptation of the Everly Brothers’ “Girls Girls Girls (Made to Love)”—which instantly catapulted François to stardom. They continued collaborating across decades until François’s sudden death in 1978.

Writing for the Icons of a Generation

While her work with Claude François defined her commercial peak, Buggy’s pen was sought after by nearly every major star of the era. Her credits extend to Johnny Hallyday’s 1964 classic “Le Pénitencier” (co-written with Hugues Aufray), Michel Sardou’s “Les Bals populaires” in 1970, alongside tracks for France Gall, Dalida, Juliette Gréco, and Régine.

Reflecting on her creative process, singer Hugues Aufray—with whom she co-wrote “Céline,” channeling mutual experiences of early family loss—praised her linguistic instincts when presenting her with the Chevalier des Arts et Lettres insignia in 2018. As Aufray noted at the time, Vline Buggy became indispensable whenever music went looking for words.

Data Snapshot of a Legendary Catalog

Artist Notable Track Year Claude François “Belles! Belles! Belles!” 1962 Johnny Hallyday “Le Pénitencier” 1964 Michel Sardou “Les Bals populaires” 1970 Herbert Léonard “Pour le plaisir” —

A Lasting Cultural Footprint

Vline Buggy’s passing closes a vital chapter in the history of French popular music, reminding us of the immense craftsmanship required to turn foreign imports and raw melodies into generational anthems. Her words live on through the enduring radio rotation and streaming staples of twentieth-century French culture. Drop a comment below with your favorite Vline Buggy-penned classic from the golden era of chanson.