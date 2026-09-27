Meta Plans Lightweight AI Wearable Launch in Spring 2027

Meta plans to launch a lightweight AI wearable in the spring of 2027, dropping physical controllers in favor of voice, eye-tracking, and hand gestures. The upcoming device features a split architecture that places all computing power and battery life into a separate puck, reducing the headset’s weight to roughly one-fifth of the Meta Quest 3.

Magnesium Alloy Frame and Split Architecture Design

Engineering specs show the new Meta VR headset achieves its minimal weight by separating display components from processing hardware. The headset itself relies on a magnesium alloy frame for durability and thermal management, housing micro-OLED panels configured in a 5K Infinite Display. These panels deliver 37 pixels per degree to sharpen text readability. Custom pancake lenses, Dolby Vision, and integrated Dolby Atmos spatial audio round out the hardware build.

Qualcomm Snapdragon Chipset Powers Local Processing

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Reality Elite chip drives the device, handling local workloads while balancing energy efficiency. The accompanying puck holds the primary battery and storage, providing roughly three hours of high-definition playback alongside 45-watt fast charging. An optical connection tethers the puck to a user’s pocket or bag.

IMAX Enhanced Certification and Entertainment Partnerships

Media consumption anchors the device’s feature set as the first hardware of its kind to secure an IMAX Enhanced certification. Through a partnership with Disney, subscribers in select regions can stream 3D Marvel movies inside virtual environments like Avengers Tower. A dedicated application named Disney Immersive Cinema by ILM will release alongside the hardware to transform user rooms for films like Star Wars. Additional services such as YouTube, Prime Video, and HBO Max will offer 3D content, with live sports slated for future integration.

Virtual Workspaces and Expanded Gaming Support

For office tasks, the wearable projects a private workspace that turns flat surfaces into virtual keyboards and touchpads. Users can connect the hardware to Windows or Mac computers via USB-C or a wireless link while maintaining full-color passthrough for physical peripherals. Gamers can access the entire Meta Quest library using Touch Plus controllers, alongside 75 titles built strictly for hand-gesture inputs and cloud streaming via Xbox Cloud Gaming.