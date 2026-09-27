Mighty Sparrow, the “Calypso King of the World,” Dies at 91

Slinger Francisco, known as the Mighty Sparrow, died in New York on Sunday at the age of 91, leaving behind a six-decade legacy that helped carry Caribbean music on the global stage.

The life and international legacy of Mighty Sparrow The Loss: The Mighty Sparrow, dubbed the “calypso king of the world,” died peacefully surrounded by his family in New York following a brief illness.

The Mighty Sparrow, dubbed the “calypso king of the world,” died peacefully surrounded by his family in New York following a brief illness. The Legacy: Spanning six decades, his career helped export calypso from Trinidad and Tobago to international milestones like Madison Square Garden.

Spanning six decades, his career helped export calypso from Trinidad and Tobago to international milestones like Madison Square Garden. The Impact: Honored with national awards and an honorary doctorate, he remains a defining voice of culture and a master storyteller.

A Peaceful Passing in New York After a Storied Career

Francisco passed away on Sunday in New York, surrounded by his loved ones after experiencing a brief illness, according to an official statement released by his family. He was 91 years old. Throughout his life, the artist known as “Sparrow” or “Birdie” established himself as an institution in the entertainment industry, admired for his skill, lyrical finesse, and role as a mentor.

Born in the coastal town of Grand Roy, Grenada, in July 1935, Francisco was just a toddler when his parents migrated to Trinidad and Tobago in 1937. Trinidad and Tobago, the birthplace of calypso music, became the crucible where the persona of the Mighty Sparrow was forged. He captured the public imagination early on, securing his breakthrough with the 1956 hit song “Jean and Dinah.” That track launched a prolific streak of songs that defined the genre, including “Both of Them,” “Congo Man,” “Mr. Walker,” and “The Lizard.”

Carrying Calypso From Local Roots to Global Stages

Over a recording career spanning six decades, Birdie recorded hundreds of songs, pushing the boundaries of calypso and taking the rhythm far beyond the Caribbean. His international appeal saw him perform in numerous countries across the globe, headlining landmark venues such as New York City’s Madison Square Garden. He was a cultural revolutionary whose goal was to elevate and advance the calypso art form.

Reflecting on his contributions, Dr. Rudolph Ottley, a Trinidadian cultural historian and author, noted his profound impact on the genre. “The Mighty Sparrow was the supreme entertainer, a cultural revolutionary and one of the world’s greatest Calypsonians,” Ottley stated. That sentiment was echoed by the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation, which remembered him as a defining voice of their culture, a master storyteller, and a towering figure who carried calypso to the wider world.

Mighty Sparrow: Career and Legacy Milestones Milestone / Honor Year / Detail Birth July 1935 (Grand Roy, Grenada) Migration to Trinidad and Tobago 1937 Breakthrough Hit 1956 (“Jean and Dinah”) Honorary Doctorate 1987 (Conferred by the University of the West Indies) Passing Sunday (Aged 91, in New York)

Lasting Tributes to a Calypso Titan

The cultural footprint left by Francisco earned him official recognition during his lifetime. Trinidad and Tobago honored the composer and performer with national awards. The University of the West Indies recognized his contributions in 1987 by conferring upon him an honorary doctor of letters.

As fans, fellow musicians, and cultural historians mourn his passing, the catalog of music he left behind ensures that his voice will remain timeless. Drop your thoughts on his catalog and favorite tracks in the comments below.