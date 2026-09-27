Kyle Larson Wins Kansas NASCAR Playoff Race to Extend Points Lead

Larson Dominates Kansas to Extend Playoff Lead

Following the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway, Kyle Larson secured his second win of the NASCAR Cup Series Chase by overtaking Chase Briscoe late in the race. Larson, driving the No. 5 car, led 235 of 267 laps and now holds a 27-point advantage over Denny Hamlin in the playoff standings.

Late-Race Heroics at Kansas Speedway

Larson controlled the afternoon at Kansas Speedway but had to dig deep during the closing laps. After leading the vast majority of the 267-lap event, the No. 5 driver temporarily lost the top spot to Chase Briscoe. Briscoe proved to be the only other competitor capable of pacing the field for more than 10 laps on Sunday.

With the checkered flag in sight, Larson executed a decisive late pass to reclaim the lead. Briscoe ultimately faded to fourth place as Austin Cindric and Denny Hamlin surged past him in the closing stages. Cindric crossed the line second, followed by Hamlin in third and Briscoe rounding out the top four.

Updated NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings

The win at Kansas makes Larson the first driver to secure multiple playoff victories this season. More importantly, it expands his cushion at the top of the leaderboard. Larson sits 27 points clear of regular-season points champion Denny Hamlin.

Christopher Bell holds third place and remains the only other driver within 50 points of the leader. Meanwhile, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, and Ty Gibbs sit within 100 points of the No. 5 entry as the field compresses ahead of the next round of the schedule.

Driver Car Number Kansas Result Playoff Standing Context Kyle Larson No. 5 Winner (235 laps led) Leads standings by 27 points Austin Cindric No. 2 2nd Place Advancing in playoff hunt Denny Hamlin No. 11 3rd Place 27 points behind Larson Chase Briscoe No. 14 4th Place Led laps late before dropping

Looking Ahead to Las Vegas

The Cup Series shifts focus to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the next leg of the playoff schedule.

However, Larson showed elite pace in the desert earlier this year by leading 62 laps during the spring event. With six races remaining in the postseason, Larson heads to Las Vegas with an opportunity to further balloon his playoff lead.

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